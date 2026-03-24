Gutka Sahib ‘sacrilege’ in Khanna: 3 juveniles apprehended, 2 adults arrested

A law and order situation arose on Sunday after the members of several political and religious organisations gathered demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Khanna Police on Monday apprehended three juveniles, and arrested a woman and man — all natives of West Bengal, following a complaint alleging sacrilege of Sikh religious text Sri Gutka Sahib, in Ludhiana district’s Khanna town.

The alleged incident reportedly happened on Saturday after which tension gripped Anand Nagar area of the town.

However, police were informed about the incident on Sunday after a resident discovered torn pages of the text and informed the local gurdwara, said Inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO, Khanna city-2 police station. “The man went to the local gurdwara and informed the granthi who further informed police.”

A law and order situation arose on Sunday after the members of several political and religious organisations gathered demanding immediate arrest of the accused.