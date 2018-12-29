Gurwinder Singh stars in Punjab and Haryana High Court title win

An all-round performance by Gurwinder Singh (32 and four wickets) helped hosts Punjab and Haryana High Court team to a 31-run win over Delhi High Court and win the title in T-20 Cricket Tournament at Sector 16 Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Punjab and Haryana High Court team posted a total of 114 for 9. Gurdeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh contributed 32 runs each. In rely, Delhi High Court team was bundled out for a total of 83 runs in 19.3 overs. Punjab and Haryana High Court team, Gurwinder Singh claimed four wickets.

In the first Legal Premier Badminton League, Dinesh Kumar of Punjab and Haryana High Court claimed the title in the men’s singles +40 category while Avnish Sharma of Jammu and Kashmir High Court claimed the title in below 40 years category.