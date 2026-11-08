The Punjab Police have secured the deportation of fugitive gangster Gurwinder Singh, alias Afridi Tootawala, from Ethiopia—their first such success involving an African country. He had allegedly fled to the UAE on a fake passport before travelling to Ethiopia.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, addressing a press conference, said that Singh, who belonged to the Doni Bal-Prabh Dassuwal gang, was detained in Ethiopia on November 6 and subsequently deported. The police took him into custody at New Delhi airport on Sunday and are taking him to Punjab to face trial.

Gurwinder Singh, who carried a Rs 5 lakh reward announced by the Punjab government, is wanted in more than 30 heinous criminal cases, including five murder cases, attempt to murder, extortion, and offences under the Arms Act. While operating from abroad, he was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents, and organised criminal networks in the state.