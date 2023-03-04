scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Gurukul, Panchkula, clinches award for 19th consecutive year during 34th Spring Fest

The theme of the Gurukul’s garden this year was ‘Inclusion by Celebrating Differences’.

This year, the assemblage of flowers in all hues and shades was a riot of colour. (Representational)
The Gurukul, Panchkula, yet again clinched the coveted ‘Best Maintained Garden in a School’ award for the 19th consecutive year in the ongoing 34th Spring Fest 23, the annual flower festival of Panchkula, organised by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

This year, the assemblage of flowers in all hues and shades was a riot of colour. The theme of the Gurukul’s garden this year was ‘Inclusion by Celebrating Differences’.

Acknowledging that each child is unique and special, the variety of colours in the garden was dedicated to all the children who are like colours, each different but together making a beautiful rainbow.

Right from the colourful fence with pencils in rainbow colours, to the multicoloured peacock made with petunias, from the beautiful ‘green class’ depicting an ‘inclusive class in school’ to the mesmerising ‘flower falls,’ the message of ‘embrace and celebrate differences’ was loud and clear.

The lush green garden, exotic variety of flowers, succulents and cactii complete with an awesome waterfall are a visual treat for all the visitors to The Gurukul. The director of the Gurukul, Panchkula, Sanjay Thareja, lauded his team’s efforts and said that it is the outcome of the untiring and creative efforts of the teachers in-charge of the horticulture department of the school, the students of the school’s ECO Club – Birds of Paradise — and the school gardeners. He also stated that the school’s horticulture team never rests on laurels and starts working hard for the next year’s competition.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 08:18 IST
