Gurugram school murder: Plea challenges denial of prosecution sanction by Haryana against 4 cops

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Haryana Government, and the CBI on a plea challenging the orders of Haryana to decline prosecution sanction against four policemen in the murder case of a seven-year-old in a private school in Gurugram in 2017.

The petition has been filed by the father of the minor against the State of Haryana, the CBI, and four other respondents — Narender Singh Khatana, Shamsher Singh, Subhash Chand, and Barem Singh. The four policemen have been chargesheeted by the CBI for allegedly framing a bus conductor for the seven-year-old’s murder.

The petitioner through his counsel, Sushil K Tekriwal, has contended that the State of Haryana has passed the impugned order in a mechanical manner and without appreciating the facts and culpability of crime attributable to the respondents, more particularly without passing a reasoned order negating the culpability and criminality committed by all the accused persons and also bypassing facts, evidences on record.

It was further contended that the Haryana government has committed fundamental, manifest, and serious illegality and unconstitutionality in denying the sanction since the charges prima facie make out the offences alleged to have been committed by the four respondents.

“The disclosure statement, statement of witnesses, recovery memos and other relevant material have been completely neglected and ignored by Haryana government,”, submitted the petitioner in the petition.

The bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, after hearing the matter issued notice to Haryana, CBI, and the four respondents. The matter was adjourned for November 81.