Pay `50L to sacked teacher couple: HC to Gurugram school

A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a Gurugram school to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to a teacher couple it had sacked in 2015.

The Bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan passed the order while hearing two Letter Patents Appeals (LPAs) by G D Goenka School against a single-judge High Court Bench order that was in favour of Ajay Singh Shekhawat and his wife Parveen Singh Shekhawat.

An LPA is an appeal against a decision of a single judge to a different Bench of the same court.

The Division Bench, taking into account the couple’s pay at the time of termination, ruled that Parveen Singh Shekhawat should be paid Rs 20 lakh and Ajay Singh Shekhawat Rs 30 lakh as compensation.

This sum will be adjusted against Rs 20 lakh which they had received in 2018 from the school on the interim directions of the Division Bench.

The couple had been appointed as physical education teachers by the school in 2004. The school alleged that its students and parents, in 2015, had complained about poor performance by them. The school said it had sent them notices in June of that year, to which it received no response. On June 19, 2015, the school asked them to change their terms of the appointment letter by reducing the notice period to 30 days.

On June 29, 2015, it terminated their services with immediate effect. The Shekhawats approached a District Judge (Tribunal) on March 14, 2016, alleging wrongful termination. They said their three children, who, too, had been studying in the school, were denied entry and issued school leaving certificates. The District Judge (Tribunal), in December 2017, set aside the termination order and held that the couple was entitled to reinstatement with immediate effect with complete back salary including interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of termination.

Advertisement

The school, in 2018, filed an appeal against this order before the single-judge High Court bench — which upheld the District Judge’s order. In its appeal before the Division Bench, the school’s counsel submitted that it was a case of damages. Holding that reinstatement had been wrongly ordered, the counsel submitted that in pursuance of the interim orders, the school had already paid Rs 10 lakh each to the couple.

The Shekhawats, appearing in person, stated that they were unceremoniously thrown out from service after having rendered over a decade of service without complaint. The Division Bench observed in its December 14 ruling: “Reinstatement is to be granted to protect the helpless employee against the illegal acts of the employer who was in a position to dominate… The illegal action as such taken by the employer which has adversely affected the employee when the relationship of employer-employee had been cut off has led to the source of income of the employee to be finished.

It is to be noticed that on account of the said fact, the present respondents-couple’s three children also would have faced harassment and humiliation on account of the fact that their parents had been unceremoniously shunted out of the school, the psychological impact of which cannot be gauged in any manner. Thus, the purpose as such of reinstatement is only to put the person back in position along with the necessary relief as such under normal circumstances with back wages.”

Advertisement

Although it said the argument against reinstatement was invalid, the court just ordered payment of compensation, citing precedent in the Supreme Court. It also ruled that if the school does not make the payment, the couple would be free to enforce the orders of reinstatement, as directed by the Tribunal, and claim all necessary back wages.

“We are of the considered opinion that the observations of the Apex Court in Kailash Singh’s case (supra) would squarely cover the matter and instead of directing reinstatement, the compensation element as such could be increased on account of the school having failed to follow the procedure prescribed under the Rules,” it said.