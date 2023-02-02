Guru Ravidas Jayanti: CM Bhagwant Mann flags off pilgrim train to Banaras

To celebrate the ‘Parkash Utsav’ (birth anniversary) of Guru Ravidas on February 5, thousands of devotees left for Kashi from Jalandhar on Thursday.

The devotees left for Shri Guru Ravidas Dham in Kashi by Begumpura Express special train, which was flagged off by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off the train at the city railway station, the CM – after taking blessings from head of Dera Ballan Sant Baba Niranjan Dass – said that the state government is duty bound to ensure the well-being of the poorest of poor and it will leave no stone unturned to look after them. With the blessings of Sri Guru Ravidas ji, his party was voted to power with a thumping majority, the CM added.

He said that Sri Guru Ravidas ji gave the message of – welfare of the entire humanity and equality of all the sections of the society, thus creating a society based on egalitarian values.

“Sri Guru Ravidas ji laid out the concept of such an ideal society where no-one undergoes suffering of any kind,” the CM said, adding that his government is committed to carving out a society based on the teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas ji.

He also lauded the role played by Dera Ballan in the social and economic well-being of the masses.

The CM said that after assuming the charge of his government, he had issued instructions that only the pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar must be installed in all the government offices. Mann said that his government is committed to realising the dreams of both these great national leaders.

Advertisement

Mann said that ‘Schools of Eminence’ will realise the dreams of Baba Sahib by grooming the poor but bright students for a prosperous future.

The devotees came to the city station in a procession from different places, including from Dera Sach Khand Ballan – the largest religious place for the Ravidassia community in the region.

For the devotees people had arranged ‘langars’ (community food) in the city. Women and men danced to the tunes of a band as Jalandhar railway station turned into a sea of humanity.

Advertisement

According to railway authorities, four special trains will run as a part of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Two trains on Thursday – from Jalandhar and Bathinda (in Punjab) to Banaras (UP), while two trains will return to Jalandhar and Bathinda on February 6 bringing back the pilgrims from Banaras.

The importance of the Ravidassia community to any political party could be gauged from the fact that in 2022, the date of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections was changed from February 14 (which the Election Commission of India had announced earlier) to February 20 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti which was on February 16 last year – otherwise a large number of Ravidassia community pilgrims would have been deprived of voting.

Every political party tries to woo this community to get their votes. In Punjab’s Doaba region – Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Nawanshahr – the concentration of Dalit population is highest in the country.