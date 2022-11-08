How Guru Nanak lives through Rotary

Written by Balram K Gupta

Rotary connects the world. That was the theme given by past Rotary International president Mark Maloney for 2019-20. Guru Nanak Dev Ji connects Rotary.

Guru Nanak was born in 1469. His birthday is celebrated on full moon day in November. He has completed 553 years of his journey from birth. Even if his physical body is no more with us, he continues to live in the hearts of people. His legacy is being carried forward through Rotary and by Rotary.

Born on February 23, 1905, Rotary is 117 years old. Spread over 220 countries with 36,995 clubs, the 1,192,376 Rotarians are living in the reflected glory of Guru Nanak. Guru Nanak belongs to humanity. So does Rotary. It serves humanity across borders with no distinction on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or language.

A catalogue of humanitarian projects of Rotary shows how Guru Nanak’s message is being put in action. May it be polio eradication, gift of life or medical missions, Rotarians serve in Guru Nanak’s spirit.

The four- way test of Rotary also bears his imprint. The first test : Is It the Truth? Everything hinges upon this test. Guru Nanak believed that humans must speak the Truth. He believed in ‘sach’. Derived from ‘Satya’, ‘Sach’ is both a Hindi and Punjabi expression. Truth is the highest virtue. It never grows old. Truth is like fire. Pure is one who embraces Truth. Truth must be in your heart. When one speaks from heart, one speaks the Truth. Guru Nanak believed that justice is a human right. He asked, is justice possible if people choose not to speak the Truth. Justice and Truth are wedded. They are twins. Inseparable. One appears as a witness in court, puts hand on the holy book and says : I will speak the Truth. Nothing but thie Truth. Rotarians also believe in the same.

This knits Guru Nanak’s message into a coparcenary of the four-way test of Rotary.

Guru Nanak is known for sacha saudha. His father Kalu Mehta gave 20 rupees to Guru Nanak to carry out trading activity at a distant place. On the way, he met a group of holy men. They had taken a vow to remain without clothes in all seasons. Without food too. Guru Nanak was keen to know why. They said, we would accept only what is meant for us. They would not like to deprive others of their share. Guru Nanak decided to spend the entire money on their clothes and food. Was this not to the best advantage of the needy. This was sacha saudha. Langar is integral part of Gurudwaras. Annapurna is an extension of Langar. I wish this also grows into our Rotary culture.

Guru Nanak had a companion – Mardana. He used to accompany Guru Nanak during his travels. Together they visited Bhai Lalo who treated them to simple food. Guru Nanak relished it. On the other hand, Malik Bhago threw a lavish feast. Guru Nanak was reluctant. Bhago asked why ! Both Lalo and Bhago were asked to bring bread. He held Lalo’s bread in one hand. And Bhago’s in the other. Guru Nanak squeezed both. Milk flowed from one and blood from the other. Lalo’s bread had been earned by truthful means. Bhago’s bread by oppression. Guru Nanak urged, ‘Kirat Karo’ : Make your living honestly. Without any exploitation.

Rotarians belong to different businesses and professions. Rotarians are bound by Rotary culture and discipline. They strive to maintain the highest ethical standards.

And they share the fruits of their honest labour. Rotarian Ravi Shankar has donated $14.7 million, equivalent to ₹100 crore.

It’s in the spirit of Guru Nanak’s philosophy of ‘Vand Chako’ – share with others.

The Rotary Pin symbolizes that you are righteous human being. All human beings are reservoirs of goodness. I urge Rotarians to continue to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak.

(The writer is Charter Member (1977) and past president (2002-03), Rotary Club Chandigarh Midtown)