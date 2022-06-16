Tracing the footsteps of Guru Nanak Dev — in Punjabi

Written by Harkanwar Kaur

After the success of the English docuseries on the travels of Guru Nanak, the Singapore couple, Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur, is now ready with the Punjabi version.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Singh said their Lost Heritage Productions has already released the first six episodes of the Punjabi version. The next episodes will be released on a weekly basis and will be available free of cost at TheGuruNanak.com.

Guru Nanak travelled for nearly two decades across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tibet, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka to convey the message of oneness.

“We are frequently taught about historic wars, Mughal rulers, and other tales in school, but there is no record of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which prompted me to make the documentary,” Singh said.

It was in January 2019 that a team led by Singh and his wife embarked on a journey to retrace Guru Nanak’s footsteps. Kaur wrote the entire script in English. For the same Punjabi series, the English script was translated by Daljit Ami, a well-known translator and documentary filmmaker.

The team spent over three years filming all the geographies and multi-faith sites visited by Guru Nanak to present his life events in the form of a 24-episode docuseries, aided by an analytical study of the oldest ‘Janamsakhis’ (biographies of Guru Nanak) and supported by allegorical messages in Guru Nanak’s verses.

Singh said, “Approximately $2 million was spent on docuseries for both English and Punjabi versions. From September 2021 till now, we have got five lakh views on our website.”

The biggest challenge faced by the Lost Heritage Productions is shortage of resources. The team is seeking funding, support from the community to spread the message of harmony to the world.