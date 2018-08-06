Guru Nanak Colony in Mohali sees ray of hope now

Still waiting for development: At Guru Nanak Colony on Mubarikpur road in Derabassi. (Express) Still waiting for development: At Guru Nanak Colony on Mubarikpur road in Derabassi. (Express)

Located at Daffarpur village, on the edge of Haryana and Punjab border on Mubarikpur road in Derabassi, Guru Nanak Colony is the last unauthorised residential colony of Mohali district, which can now see a ray of hope. There are more than 2,900 houses in this colony, which came into existence in 1995. A group of property dealers purchased scattered pieces of barren agriculture land in the village.

Gaurav Sharma, whose father had bought a plot here in 2004, said, “After retirement of my father from the government service in Panchkula, we shifted here. The population and construction of houses in the colony increased manifold over the last 14 years, but the civic amenities are lacking here. Although we have electricity and water connections, the road network is extremely poor. Unavailability of streetlight makes it extremely unsafe for people to move around in the area. Vacant plots turn into water ponds during monsoon posing a great threat to health as it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

Rishipal Singh, another resident of Guru Nanak Colony, said, “Earlier, our colony was covered in the panchayat of Daffarpur village but in 2015, state government approved a separate panchyat for Guru Nanak Colony. Things improved a bit after this development. Sewage pipelines were laid, financial grants for construction of streets were received but a lot remains to be done. As the population of this colony is increasing each passing day, the existing water supply and electricity supply is not sufficient. Colony needs more electricity transformers and tubewells to get adequate supply of water and electricity. Earlier, too, there was a move to register plots after depositing house tax with urban local bodies department, but the government withdrew it.”

Local residents maintained that the reason behind increasing population of this colony is skyrocketing land prices in Panchkula and Chandigarh, and most of the people who are purchasing land in this area are retired government employees.

Surinder Singh, a retired PWD employee from Haryana, said, “I am a native of Hisar district. After spending 35 years in government service in Panchkula, I cannot think of going back to Hisar because my three children are now in private jobs in Panchkula and Chandigarh. I purchased a plot in this colony and have now constructed a house.”

