‘Guru Kirpa Train’ to commence its service from April is a laudable decision by the Prime Minister: BJP Punjab president

The Prime Minister’s decision to start “Guru Kirpa Train” is a historic decision which will facilitate travel to five Takhts in the country, said Ashwani Sharma, BJP’s Punjab president in Chandigarh Monday.

“Sikh faith has a special place in Narendra Modi’s heart. No prior Prime Minister has ever been so sensitive and thoughtful to address the main issues pertaining to the Sikh faith,” said Sharma.

“The train will commence its service from the month of April and it will connect all five thakats. It is pertinent to note that in the last nine years of BJP ‘s regime the Kartarpur corridor was opened, the black list was done away with, the culprits of genocide against the sikhs were punished, Sikhs were rescued from Afghanistan and brought safely to India and citizenship was granted. The Guru Granth Sahib was brought from Afghanistan with great honour and dignity,” said Sharma.

Hailing all the above decisions taken by the Prime Minister Sharma said that the train would encourage and facilitate holy pilgrimage by the Sikhs. Narendra Modi has repeatedly time and again stood up for the Sikh faith, said Sharma.