Those using Guru Granth Sahib as shield can’t be heirs of Punjab: CM Mann breaks silence on Amritpal

Breaking his silence over Waris Punjab De’s Amritpal Singh who laid siege to Ajnala police station Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said those who use the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield cannot be the heirs of the state.

Without taking Amritpal’s name, Mann tweeted in Punjabi: “Those who take the Guru Granth Sahib to a police station to use it as a shield, do not deserve to be the ‘waris’ (heirs) of Punjab and Punjabiyat.”

This is Mann’s first reaction on radical Sikh leader Amritpal.

Till now, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the state maintained silence on the issue of Amritpal’s inflammatory speeches. No minister in Mann’s cabinet ever spoke on the issue.

AAP sources said the government kept quiet as part of a strategy to not lend any importance to Amritpal by engaging with him.

A source said they were banking on Amritpal’s “own mistakes” for his movement to die down. “He may have appealed to some youth in the state, he created circumstances for the people to oppose him when he removed chairs from a gurdwara. He did not realise that many elderly and physically challenged, who could not sit on the floor, needed the chairs at the religious place badly. Also, Sikhism was a liberal religion. His action was not seen in good light,” a party leader told The Indian Express.

He added that Amritpal walked into his own trap when he took the holy book to Ajnala police station. “Now, everybody including SAD leader Bikram Majithia and Sukhbir Singh Badal has said it is a sacrilege, it is becoming a narrative in the state… Do you realise how much of an issue the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib is in the state?”

The party leader said they faced criticism and allegations of going “soft” on Amritpal. “But I want to ask all of them that if the police had taken any action against him (Amritpal), then he would have become a martyr, a revered leader, and a larger-than-life character. The inaction was the need of the hour,” he added.

Another party leader defended the police for not taking any action when Amritpal and his aides took the Guru Granth Sahib to the police station to get his aide Lovepreet Singh Tufan released. “Had the police taken any action, everybody would have criticised the police…” he said.