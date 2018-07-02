Guru Granth Sahib desecration cases: Year on, Punjab withdraws bill

Returning the Bill to Punjab on March 16, 2017, the day Amarinder Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister, the Centre had asked the Punjab government to withdraw the Bill. (File) Returning the Bill to Punjab on March 16, 2017, the day Amarinder Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister, the Centre had asked the Punjab government to withdraw the Bill. (File)

More than a year after the Centre returned a Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly in 2016 that sought the addition of a section in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to enhance punishment from three years to life imprisonment in cases related to desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Congress government in Punjab has withdrawn the legislation.

Following legal opinion from Department of Legal Affairs and Attorney General which said the proposed amendments would violate the principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution, the Centre had refused to forward the Amendment Bill for the President’s assent.

Returning the Bill to Punjab on March 16, 2017, the day Amarinder Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister, the Centre had asked the Punjab government to either withdraw the Bill or include all religions in the proposed amendment if it wanted the Bill to be looked at afresh. The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment), Bill, 2016 was passed by Punjab Assembly on March 21, 2016 during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government. It was sent to the Centre after the Governor’s assent was obtained.

The Bill was passed after the SAD-BJP government faced severe criticism following a series of incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, including one at Bargari in October 2015. Two protesters were killed at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district in police firing during a protest against the desecration of the holy scripture at Bargari.

The Bill sought the addition of section 295 AA, in addition to the existing section 295 A, in the IPC. Section 295 A deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, with a maximum punishment of three years.

The Amendment Bill also sought enhancement of punishment under section 295 of IPC; injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class; from two to 10 years. In his legal opinion to the Punjab government after the Bill was sent back by the Centre, Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda, on May 12 last year, said, “As far as proposed Section 295AA is [concerned] such amendment may be dropped given that a sacred book such as the Guru Granth Sahibji already stands covered under Section 295 or alternatively an amendment may be proposed [which] would include all/any religious books which would then be in consonance with the principles of secularism and would not be in violation with Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”

About proposed amendment in section 295 of IPC, Nanda said, “The [Punjab] government may move a proposal for amendment of Section 295 with an increase in the term of imprisonment from two to ten years which has already been accepted by the Government of India.”

He also observed, “There is also substance in the view of the Government of India that term of imprisonment proposed, that is life imprisonment [under proposed 295AA section], may not be totally acceptable, it being excessive in nature. Such a term of imprisonment would also create an imbalance within the IPC, where the damage, destruction or defilement of an actual place of worship (under Section 295) would invite a lesser sentence, that is, two years or 10 years (as proposed) but a similar offence relating to a sacred book would invite the highest term of imprisonment under the IPC, that is, life imprisonment.”

The state government will now prepare the draft of the legislation afresh and take it to the Assembly before finally sending it to the President, said a senior functionary of the government.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App