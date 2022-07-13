Written by Isha Sharma

As we celebrated Guru Purnima, Isha Sharma spoke to some distinguished teachers of tricity to find out what makes for an ideal mentor and student

A good teacher can transform a student

Dr Balram Gupta

Dr Balram Gupta started his journey from the Department of Law, Panjab University in 1969, going on to became the youngest Professor of Law in 1983. Subsequently, he headed the department for three years before entering the legal profession in 1991. He was a Senior Advocate when the Chief Justice of India appointed him the Director of National Judicial Academy. These days he holds the charge of Chandigarh Judicial Academy as Director Academics.

TEACHING PHILOSOPHY

Teaching is an art, he says. “Unless you are a good communicator, you should not look forward to a teaching career. The naughtiest child in the class of a good teacher is the best and excels in life.” He believes that a good teacher can transform a student.

NOTES TO A STUDENT

Dr Gupta, who has been shaping judges of future for the last 10 years, feels every student has a primary duty to work hard and excel in his field.

My student should be better than me

Dr Jagat Ram, former director, PGI

Former director of PGIMER and head of its ophthalmology department, Dr Jagat Ram served in the premier institute for over four decades. With two dozen coveted awards, including the Oscar of Paediatric Ophthalmology, to his credit, Dr Jagat Ram was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2019.

TEACHING PHILOSOPHY

Dr Jagat Ram said he always strives to make his students better

than him. “I feel a mentor or a teacher is successful if his students become better than him. As a teacher, you must spread your knowledge, not keep it to yourself. At the very least, your student must come up to your level. As William A Ward put it, ‘A mediocre teacher tells, a good teacher explains, a superior teacher demonstrates and a great teacher inspires’.”

NOTES TO A STUDENT

A student of medicine must be dedicated, hard-working and ethical in his practice. Empathy is also very important as it is at the core of patient care.

Self-study key to success

Prof RC Palta

Prof RC Palta, who dedicated almost four decades to the Punjab Education Department before retiring as a college principal, has spent all his life making the subject of Chemistry easy and engaging. His students have aced many a competitive exam but Prof Palta continues to teach that self-study is the key to success.

Teaching philosophy

I teach students the importance of learning and problem solving. I explain the concepts and then encourage them to ask questions so that they are thorough in the subject. It’s my endeavour to teach students in small batches so that I can pay them individual attention. Parents should also invest time in their children if they want them to be successful. They should encourage children to study on their own and not outsource them to tutors. Sometimes, tuitions only put a lot of stress on youngsters.

NOTES TO A STUDENT

Self-study is the key to success. There is no point in enrolling for expensive tuitions and dashing from one place to another. A student must listen carefully in the class and ask questions. That will give him knowledge which will last a lifetime.

Learn moral courage

Prof Rajesh Gill

Prof Rajesh Gill served the Department of Sociology, Panjab University, until her superannuation af the age of 65. President of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) for three consecutive terms, she remained member of Senate and Syndicate for two years each. Gill has also served as Director of Women Studies and Dean, Faculty of Arts.

Teaching philosophy

Gill says teaching is a profession like no other, for it allows you to not only impart knowledge but also inculcate the right values in your students.

NOTES TO A STUDENT

Gill says a student must have an immense hunger for knowledge. But knowledge alone is not enough. “Intellectual growth is important but it is equally important to hold on to one’s moral compass. Be sensitive towards society, and have the courage to fight fearlessly for the right cause.”