Guru cool: 2 teachers from Panchkula steal the show

In the ongoing Rose Festival, one of world’s biggest rose shows, being held at Rose Garden, Chandigarh, two teachers of The Gurukul, Panchkula, Vandana and Sangeeta Saini, stole the show by pocketing nearly all the prizes in all the categories of flower arrangements, making of garlands, bouquets and rangolis.

The creative teachers of The Gurukul swept away all the first and second individual prizes in the categories, namely fresh arrangement with roses, fresh arrangement without roses, fresh foliage, dry arrangement, arrangement on the theme of advent of spring, garland making, making of bouquets and rangoli with environment-friendly material.

“A lot of hard work and preparation goes on days in advance,” said Vandana. She said that collecting foliage, flowers and the material and then thinking about themes is not a child’s play.

Saini said, “From spending sleepless nights thinking about new and innovative ideas for arrangements to trying to give meaningful slogans and titles to the arrangements, it is a challenge to our creative abilities.”

Both the teachers have a stellar track record of dominating the festival every year and being the cynosure of the event. Between the two of them, they capture all the first and second prizes in all the categories of class A of the competition.

Beautiful arrangements with orange flowers, entitled ‘Mohe Range De Basanti’, ‘Saadgi; with serene while lilies, a mix of dry and fresh flowers entitled ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and others like ‘Urte Parinde’ and ‘Ghar Vaspsi’ struck an emotional chord with the judges and fetched the duo the prizes.

This team of The Gurukul has been winning prizes in the Rose Festival for the last 15 years and it has been possible due to their passion and hard work round the clock whole year.

The director of The Gurukul, Sanjay Thareja, said gardening was like bringing up children. “It required immense love, unlimited patience and utmost care to tend to flowers and plants,” he said.