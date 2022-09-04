Gurrjit Singh Kohlii, an entrepreneur who inspires hundreds with his Philanthropy and Business Acumen

To live is to give, the motto has made Gurrjit Singh Kohlii an entrepreneur who believes that contributing for the causes that need support make you stronger and wiser.

He comes from a conventional family, and is a man of principles.

This businessman found the deeper purpose of his life during his student days in UK when he became associated with in 1999. He started his career as a Swayamsewak and later joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in 2014.

His positive endeavours include Vice President of Asia Gatka Federation, member of British Business Group and member Patiala Aviation Club. Also, he is accredited with awards like India Today Business Wizard North Award 2014-2015.

In addition to being an active politician, member Consultative Committee Food Corporation of India, State of Punjab and In-charge Cultural Cell Punjab BJP Kohlii efficiently handles his Birmingham, UK based property management company and his family business in India. The best being Kohli’s quest for knowledge which has propelled him into pursuing Ph. D in Sikh Studies at Shri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

Kohlii was ceaselessly distributing ration and cooked meals in and around Patiala with the help of his team for the needy people during Covid-19 pandemic. He had made arrangements for the transportation of the infected to the hospitals in addition to providing masks, sanitizers and other essential stuff in the low -lying areas.

Kohli while sharing his thoughts stated, “It is not just the monetary help that ascertains the support you extend to a cause or community but it your time, energy and initiative that matters.”