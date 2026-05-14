‘He was a normal man’: Punjab sarpanch as Army veteran who killed 3 in UP returns home in a coffin

The family of Gurpreet Singh performed his final rites in Tarn Taran even as villagers struggled to reconcile with the motive behind his deadly rampage in Uttar Pradesh.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 14, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Gurpreet Singh, Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh UP EncounterGurpreet Singh served in the Indian Army for 25 years before returning to the village in 2021. (Express Photo).
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As the body of Gurpreet Singh, the former Indian Army sepoy, who allegedly killed three people across Uttar Pradesh in a 48-hour spree before being shot dead in a police encounter, arrived in his village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, the cremation was performed the same day, leaving behind a grieving and bewildered community.

Swarn Singh, the Sarpanch of Takhtu Chak and Gurpreet’s family friend, claimed that the deceased was a man whose violent end seemed entirely at odds with the quiet life he had lived in his village.

“There was no fight with anyone in the village until today. There was one cross-complaint FIR once, but even that was a family dispute, and it’s been 10 or 15 years, which has been settled long ago.”

Also Read | 3 shootings, 48 hours: Punjab ex-Armyman’s ‘killing spree’ in UP ends in encounter

Swarn Singh said Gurpreet served in the Indian Army for 25 years before returning to the village in 2021.

He lived with his wife and two children in a house just a few steps away from his brothers’ homes. The three brothers shared about 1.5 to 2 acres of agricultural land and remained on good terms.

Describing the months before the incident, the sarpanch said Gurpreet had been seeking work after his mother’s death in May 2025, briefly working as a private security officer before leaving for a job in Bihar.

On April 29, Gurpreet left home for Arrah in Bihar to take up a security guard job, and his father dropped him to see him off. “He left from here of his own will and was perfectly fine. He worked as a PSO (Personal Security Officer) for five or seven days, but it hadn’t worked out,” said Swarn Singh.

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Days later, when he called home to say the job had not worked out. His family’s response was simple: come back. According to him, Gurpreet kept in limited contact with his family after that, making occasional brief calls to his father before his phone went unreachable. “From what we know, he was a normal guy,” Swarn Singh said, adding that no warning signs had been noticed.

Also Read | Mother, labourer, golgappa vendor: Who are the three killed in a 48-hour shooting spree in UP

When asked whether Gurpreet had shown signs of depression, anger issues, or unusual behaviour before leaving, the sarpanch was firm. “No. From what we know, he was a normal guy. People do get upset sometimes; we all go through that in life.”

As for a motive behind the random killings that shocked the nation, Swarn Singh could offer nothing. “Nothing is coming to light.”

The sarpanch said the family is not seeking any probe into the encounter. “They are not asking for any investigation,” he said, adding, “He did some evil things and met his fate.”

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The police in UP’s Chandauli said Gurpreet told them during questioning that he was “disturbed and frustrated” and killed people randomly without any reason. He allegedly used his licensed weapons — a revolver and a sawed-off double-barreled gun — in all three attacks.

Back in Takhtu Chak, the sarpanch summed up the village’s collective confusion. “Overall, it remains a mystery as to why he did that,” said Swarn Singh.

He is survived by his wife and two children, who are left behind with little land and no steady income.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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