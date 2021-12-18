Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni launches political party, to contest all 117 seats in Punjab

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni launched his political outfit called Sanyukt Sangharsh Party on Saturday.

In a press conference today, Chaduni said that the party plans to contest in all 117 seats in the upcoming polls in Punjab. He, however, clarified that he wouldn’t contest the elections from Punjab.

Chaduni led the farmers’ agitation against the Centre over the three farm laws and was instrumental in mobilising farmers at Delhi borders from Punjab and Haryana for more than a year. The laws were repealed in November this year.

Earlier on November 26, the BKU leader had offered to place a ‘Punjab model’ in front of the country so that the rest of the states can follow as an example. “I am not contesting Punjab polls but gathering people to contest and present a model (of governance). We will form our own party for polls… If our govt comes in Punjab, entire country in 2024 (national) polls will look up to the Punjab model,” the BKU leader had then said.

“We are running ‘Mission Punjab’- those who have votes should rule, and not the ones who have money. If the former rules, laws will be made in voters’ favour but if it is the latter, then laws will be made in favour of the wealthy,” he further added, news agency ANI reported.

Apart from being active during the farmers’ protests, Chaduni also played a crucial role in border state Haryana. Haryana has witnessed protests by Chaduni on farmers’ issues for more than a decade now, often deploying techniques like climbing water tanks, standing in the middle of a river for days or leading a parade of semi-clad farmers.

On August 28 this year, it was on Chaduni’s call that protesters tried to make their way to a BJP event in Karnal, attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, among others. The police crackdown left several farmers injured and the Khattar government on the backfoot, with unsavoury episodes including the transfer of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha. It also reinforced the fact that the Chaduni-led agitation in Haryana has kept the state administration on its toes for nearly a year.

The BJP and JJP, however, accuse Chaduni of “doing politics”. “He wants to become another Arvind Kejriwal through the agitation,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister J P Dalal says: “Chaduni is functioning on the instructions of the Congress. He is not a farmer leader but an arhtiya.”