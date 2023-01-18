scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Govt committed to providing sand at reasonable prices, says Hayer

Mines and Geology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Tuesday said that the government was committed to providing sufficient sand to the people at reasonable rates. He was speaking at the meeting of the department, after formally taking charge a few days ago. Harjot Singh Bains was divested of charges after sand prices skyrocketed and Hayer was handed over the department in the recent Cabinet rejig by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Govt committed to providing sand at reasonable prices, says Hayer
Mines and Geology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Tuesday said that the government was committed to providing sufficient sand to the people at reasonable rates.

He was speaking at the meeting of the department, after formally taking charge a few days ago. Harjot Singh Bains was divested of charges after sand prices skyrocketed and Hayer was handed over the department in the recent Cabinet rejig by CM Bhagwant Mann.

“Illegal mining will not be tolerated and no negligence will be tolerated in this matter,” Hayer said, adding that the department should ensure that the people get the required sand and gravel at reasonable prices.

During the meeting, Meet Hayer asked the department to submit a joint report on power connections with Powercom officials regarding all the crushers so as to take stock of the status of the closed crushers.

More from Chandigarh

The minister also asked for timely completion of necessary formalities for environmental clearance regarding sand quarries. He ordered to prepare DSRs in a time bound manner and emphasised that necessary steps should be taken to sell sand and gravel online.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 03:28 IST
