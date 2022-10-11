scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh seeks parole ahead of Adampur bypoll, panchayat polls in Haryana

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief's family has submitted an application to the jail authorities in Rohtak seeking a month-long parole for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The Dera chief is currently lodged at Rohtak's Sunaria jail. (File)

With weeks to go for the Haryana panchayat polls and the Adampur bypoll, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda who is undergoing imprisonment on rape and murder charges, has once again sought parole. The Dera chief’s family has submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for him.

Haryana jails minister Ranjit Singh said, “The parole application is being examined by the concerned authorities. The decision shall be taken in accordance with the law”.

In Premium Now |Explained: Dera Sacha Sauda chief out of jail; can his release have an impact on voting in Punjab?

The Dera chief is currently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. If granted parole, it is expected that he will be staying on the Dera’s premises either at Sirsa or in Rajasthan for which the Dera administration has already initiated preparations.

More from Chandigarh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was out on parole thrice in 2021 and twice in 2022, including for 21 days in February and for a month in June. According to prison authorities, he can seek at least 40 days of parole before December 31, 2022. The law permits a convict, who has completed a certain number of years of his imprisonment, to remain out of the prison for 90 days in a span of one year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 06:15:30 pm
Next Story

Newspaper advertising hit by Queen’s death, publisher Reach says

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement