Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh seeks parole ahead of Adampur bypoll, panchayat polls in Haryana

With weeks to go for the Haryana panchayat polls and the Adampur bypoll, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda who is undergoing imprisonment on rape and murder charges, has once again sought parole. The Dera chief’s family has submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for him.

Haryana jails minister Ranjit Singh said, “The parole application is being examined by the concerned authorities. The decision shall be taken in accordance with the law”.

The Dera chief is currently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. If granted parole, it is expected that he will be staying on the Dera’s premises either at Sirsa or in Rajasthan for which the Dera administration has already initiated preparations.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was out on parole thrice in 2021 and twice in 2022, including for 21 days in February and for a month in June. According to prison authorities, he can seek at least 40 days of parole before December 31, 2022. The law permits a convict, who has completed a certain number of years of his imprisonment, to remain out of the prison for 90 days in a span of one year.