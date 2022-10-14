scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 40-day parole ahead of Adampur bypoll, panchayat polls in Haryana

The law permits a convict, who has completed a certain number of years of his imprisonment, to remain out of the prison for 90 days in a span of one year.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File)

With weeks to go for the Haryana panchayat polls and the Adampur assembly bypoll, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing imprisonment on rape and murder charges, has once been released on a 40-day parole. The Dera chief’s family had submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking a month-long parole for him.

“The parole application is being examined by the concerned authorities. The decision shall be taken in accordance with the law,” Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Singh had said while examining the application on October 11.

The Dera chief is currently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. It is expected that he will be staying on the Dera’s premises either at Sirsa or in Rajasthan for which the Dera administration has already initiated preparations.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was out on parole thrice in 2021 and twice in 2022, including for 21 days in February and for a month in June. According to prison authorities, he can seek at least 40 days of parole before December 31, 2022. The law permits a convict, who has completed a certain number of years of his imprisonment, to remain out of the prison for 90 days in a span of one year.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 12:28:39 pm
