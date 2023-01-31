Punjab Opposition leader slams Haryana government over parole to Dera chief

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Tuesday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of “attempting to disturb Punjab’s tranquil and harmonious environment by granting repeated paroles to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.”

In a written statement, Bajwa said: “To gain political mileage, the [Chief Minister] Manohar Lal Khattar [led] government in Haryana has put the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab at stake.”

“Granting parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda head was like rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sikh community, who have been already struggling to get justice in the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and alleged police firing in which two Sikhs were killed in 2015,” added the Qadian Congress MLA.

“Last Sunday, he (Dera chief) addressed the gathering at Salabatpura dera in Bathinda online. With certain Sikh organisations having been already protesting against his parole, the law and order situation in the entire Malwa region was on the verge to get escalated. As per some media reports, some Sikh outfits stopped many Dera followers en route to Salabatpura,” stated Bajwa.

He added that “Assembly elections in Haryana are due next year in 2024. Following its negative role during the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders, the BJP government there seems to have been facing a huge backlash in the rural areas. That’s why it has adopted such tactics.”

He further stated, “If he has to be released on parole, keeping in mind the law and order situation in Punjab, his public appearances including virtual and physical must be restricted.”