Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 30-day parole, 16th since 2020

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples, is once again going to step out of Rohtak’s Sunaria prison on Tuesday on a 30-day parole. It will be the 16th time Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will move out of the prison since his conviction in the rape case in August 2017.

The district administration and police authorities have deployed additional security outside the prison complex.

According to officers, Ram Rahim will stay at his Dera headquarters in Sirsa during the parole period. He is not allowed to assemble his followers at his Deras, but he can address them virtually.