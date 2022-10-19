On parole ‘ahead of polls’, Dera chief begins online satsangs; video of BJP leader seeking blessings viral

Convicted of rape and murder, Dera Sacha Sauda’s controversial chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has started holding online satsang (discourses) while on 40-day parole from Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district. Among the followers who sought his blessings on Tuesday virtually was BJP leader and former Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta.

The head of the sect based in Sirsa is now staying at his ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Several other local politicians also attended the nearly two-hour-long satsang, where Gupta addressed the Dera chief as “Pita-ji”, as his followers usually do. The sect chief calls all the followers his children, irrespective of their age.

Eyebrows are being raised on the timing of the Dera chief’s parole as panchayat polls and the Adampur bypoll are round the corner. Karnal is also the constituency of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who termed the Dera chief’s release on parole as a “routine procedure” and the “legitimate right of a convict”. As did prisons minister Ranjit Singh.

A video of Gupta recalling the Dera chief’s Karnal visit and inviting him to visit the place again went viral on social media.

Convicted of raping of two of his female disciples, murdering a journalist and conspiring to murder a former manager, the Dera chief was released on October 15. Soon after reaching his Baghpat ashram, he released a video message for his followers.

“As you were told, keep believing. Do as you are told by responsible people. I have reached the ashram. May God keep everybody happy. Have faith as you were told earlier. I am very proud of my children. May the supreme father, the supreme soul, give you a lot of happiness. Arrived [here] a while ago. You will remember those seas. The seas have risen more. You all are watching it. [I] shall keep talking to you. Blessings to children, youths and elders,” he said in the video.

While it was considered that he was suggesting his followers follow a diktat that will be issued to them, Dera authorities denied any political message in the words. A senior official said the Dera chief just meant that the followers should keep calm and not throng the ashram.

Elections of zila parishad-panchayat samiti members in 10 districts on October 30 and sarpanch polls on November 2 form the first phase of the panchayat polls. In the second phase, polls will be held in nine districts on November 9 for zila parishad and panchayat samitis and sarpanch elections will take place on November 12.

The Adampur Assembly bypoll is scheduled for November 3.