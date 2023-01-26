Gurmat scholar Dr Jaggi chosen for Padma Shri

Patiala-based Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, 95, an eminent scholar in the field of literature and Education, has been chosen for the Padma Shri award.

Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi is an eminent name on the Punjabi and Hindi literary firmament with Gurmat literature being his forte. He has devoted more than 70 years of his life to the cause of Punjabi, Hindi and Gurmat literature.

Dr. Jaggi obtained Ph.D in 1962 from the Panjab University, Chandigarh on the subject of “Dasam Granth Da Pauranik Addhyan” and later penned a book titled “Dasam Granth Ki Pauranik Prishth bhoomi” , which bagged the first prize awarded by the Language Department, Punjab. In 2000, Dr. Jaggi came out with meticulously prepared “Dasam Granth Da Tika (Sub-Commentary)” which was released in five volumes by the Gobind Sadan, Delhi.

He is considered an authority on the Dasam Granth. Dr Jaggi was awarded D. Litt. degree by the Magadh University, Bodhgaya in 1973 where his subject in Hindi was “Sri Guru Nanak: Vyaktitatva, Krititva Aur Chintan”.

This literary creation was also bestowed first prize by the Language Department, Punjab. Dr. Jaggi had authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani and during the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Punjab Government got a volume titled “Guru Nanak Bani: Paathatey Vyakhya” prepared from Dr. Jaggi in Punjabi and Hindi. Dr. Jaggi has also published a treatise on Guru Nanak bani namely “Guru Nanak: Jeevniatey Vyaktitatva” and a second book “Guru Nanak di Vichar dhara”, both of which were awarded first prize by the Language Department, Punjab.

Amongst the services rendered by Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, one of the most significant one is related to the transliteration and translation of Tulsi Ramayan (Ram Charit Manas) into Punjabi.