Accused in Gurlal Brar murder case shot dead in broad daylight outside Mohali SSP office

An accused in the Gurlal Brar murder case was shot dead in broad daylight outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali on Wednesday. His wife, who was with him at the time, narrowly escaped death after a bullet grazed her head.

Gurlal Brar, a former president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University and cousin of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, was shot dead in October 2020 outside a mall in Chandigarh.

The deceased has been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Guri, a resident of village Rurki Pukhta. He had reportedly come to Mohali along with his wife to attend a court hearing in a case related to the recovery of 4 kg of opium.

A post from an account purportedly of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the killing. “Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Vicky Pehlwan take responsibility for the murder of Gurvinder,” the post said, adding that the action was in response to the murder of their brother Gurlal.

The incident occurred near the main gate of the SSP office when Gurvinder Singh was getting into his vehicle. Janit Dogra, a lawyer and an eyewitness, told The Indian Express that two assailants arrived on a motorcycle. One of them, described as a tall, fair-complexioned man wearing a cap with his face partially covered, opened fire at close range.

Dogra, who was present at the scene and whose vehicle was parked directly behind the victim’s car said he initially thought a tyre had burst when he heard the loud noises. However, upon stepping out, he saw the shooter firing multiple rounds at the victim. He also stated that the assailant fired at the victim’s wife, and a bullet brushed past her head before she managed to escape.

The attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle, reportedly heading towards Sector 82. Police suspect around 15 to 17 rounds were fired during the attack.

Audio clip also goes viral

Meanwhile, following the murder, an audio has also come to the fore, which reiterated that Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Vicky Pehlwan take responsibility for the murder.

“Gurvinder was an accused in the murder of our brother Gurlal Brar. He was present at the spot at that time and was involved in everything, along with the shooters,” the audio said.

“The police did not consider that case important, because at that time there was neither any singer involved nor was he related to or the son of any political figure. Otherwise, the police would have investigated that case so thoroughly that someone would have been punished. If the police were capable of doing their job properly, perhaps we would not have had to do all this.”

The clip said that instead of doing their duty, police defamed Gurlal by calling him a gangster, just to avoid conducting inquiries into his case. “Whereas Gurlal did not have even a single case registered against him. I challenge the police to show me even one FIR on the basis of which they called Gurlal a gangster,” it said.

According to DIG Nanak Singh, CCTV footage is being closely examined and the police have already received vital leads. “The attackers fled towards the Banur side,” he said, adding that the Patiala police has also been alerted.

He further stated that the city has been sealed, and CIA staff, AGTF, and all other police teams have also been roped in.

DIG Ropar Range, Nanak Singh, confirmed that the deceased had come to court in connection with a case involving the recovery of kilograms of opium. He was out on bail at the time of the incident. Police are also verifying whether the deceased had links to other criminal cases, including a high-profile murder case, though officials said the investigation is still underway.

“We have developed strong leads regarding those involved in the crime. Multiple police teams have been formed, and we expect arrests soon. The case appears to be linked to gang-related rivalry,” the DIG said while addressing the media.

The forensic team collected around 17 empty cartridges on the road and also collected other information while the police team checked the car of the victim thoroughly while his wife was present on the scene. She was taken away by the police to the hospital afterwards. The police have registered an FIR in this case and the investigation is on.

Rising shooting incidents in Mohali

The brazen killing has intensified concerns about rising gang violence in Mohali. In recent months, the city has witnessed several high-profile violent incidents, some of which include, firing of over 30 rounds at a house in Phase 7, reportedly linked to an extortion attempt, and the murder of a kabaddi coach during a tournament.

Today’s incident, taking place in a sensitive and heavily guarded zone, has once again raised serious questions about public safety and the audacity of criminal elements.