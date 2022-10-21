Gurlal Brar killing: Two accused brought to Chandigarh from Ferozepur jail, arrested

The Chandigarh Police obtained the custody of two associates of notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan, both of whom had been lodged in a Punjab jail, in connection with the death of former student leader and gangster Gurlal Brar, officers said. The two were brought to Chandigarh on production warrants and arrested.

The police identified the accused as Aman Kumar alias Amandeep, 29, and Ajay Kumar, 26, of Faridkot. Along with Dahan, the two belong to the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Sources said the two were arrested last month by the Punjab Police in Ferozepur in a separate case. A police officer said, “Ajay Kumar and Aman Kumar are being questioned for ascertaining the whereabouts of other associates. A total of six people were earlier arrested in connection with the killing of Gurlal Brar”.

The murder of Gurlal, a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, allegedly triggered a rivalry between the gangs of Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi, leading to a spate of murders in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The former student leader of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Gurlal Brar was shot dead in October 2020 by two motorcycle-borne men who pumped at least six bullets into his body outside a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Phase-1 Industrial Area. Gurlal had been facing several criminal cases.

The SOPU was once dominated by Lawrence Bishnoi. At present, Bishnoi has been named as a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.