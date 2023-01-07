scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Woman refuses to ride with man, he attacks her with helmet in Gurgaon

According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm when the woman, who works at a parlour, was returning from work and alighting from an auto near her home. Police said as she was paying the driver, the accused, her neighbour, arrived on his motorcycle and started misbehaving with her.

The woman later told the media, “The accused arrived and told me to sit on his motorcycle. I asked why he was talking to me in this manner.” (Express Photo)

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his motorcycle in Gurgaon, said police Friday. Police said the woman suffered injuries on the head.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm when the woman, who works at a parlour, was returning from work and alighting from an auto near her home.

Police said as she was paying the driver, the accused, her neighbour, arrived on his motorcycle and started misbehaving with her.

“He asked me to sit on his motorcycle, and when I refused, he hurled abuses and started beating me. When I yelled, people gathered, and the accused and his mother took my purse and phone and ran away.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
More from Chandigarh

They threatened to kill me,” the woman alleged in the police complaint. The woman later told the media, “The accused arrived and told me to sit on his motorcycle. I asked why he was talking to me in this manner.”

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 03:24 IST
Next Story

Punjab LoP Bajwa seeks Modi’s intervention to solve SYL issue

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close