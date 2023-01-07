Woman refuses to ride with man, he attacks her with helmet in Gurgaon

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his motorcycle in Gurgaon, said police Friday. Police said the woman suffered injuries on the head.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm when the woman, who works at a parlour, was returning from work and alighting from an auto near her home.

Police said as she was paying the driver, the accused, her neighbour, arrived on his motorcycle and started misbehaving with her.

“He asked me to sit on his motorcycle, and when I refused, he hurled abuses and started beating me. When I yelled, people gathered, and the accused and his mother took my purse and phone and ran away.

They threatened to kill me,” the woman alleged in the police complaint. The woman later told the media, “The accused arrived and told me to sit on his motorcycle. I asked why he was talking to me in this manner.”