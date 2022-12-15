scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Gurgaon varsity mandates yoga for highly stressed Haryana police

A pilot study on 60 cops of Gurgaon was conducted recently to know how the police personnel is coping with stress on day-to-day basis.

To offer immediate assistance to the police personnel, yoga and meditation sessions were organised. (Representational Photo)

To know the reasons of anxiety, stress, burnout, aggression and depression among police personnel, the Haryana police and Gurugram University recently conducted a pilot study on 60 cops of Gurgaon. The study was further aimed at knowing how are they coping with the stress on day-to-day basis.

An official associated with the initiative said: “Burnout as well as stress was high among them as they have to be available round-the-clock for the duty. Anytime they can get a call and they may have to rush for the duty. Some of them have family issues too. They try to deal with this stress and burnout by different means with some of them opting for liquor too.”

To offer them immediate assistance yoga and meditation sessions were organised. And in the next phase, under the guidance of Gurgaon’s Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran and Gurugram University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar, a workshop was organised in Gurgaon on December 12 to underline the importance of yoga, meditation, health diet, proper sleep and social support. The workshop was organised in association with Delhi’s Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neuro and Allied Sciences– a mental healthcare institution in New Delhi.

Opinion |An IPS officer writes: How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

Gurugram University’s Professor Gayatri Raina– a key functionary of the initiative– said: “Initially, we have plans to cover nearly 6,000 police personnel who are posted in Gurgaon. We will consider expanding the project after its response in Gurgaon—whether we are able to make a change in their lives. But the enthusiasm that we saw in the police personnel was unprecedented. They were very happy. They came to the workshop with their problems and offered to write it down on paper so that their issues can be addressed. We will try to help them out on a personal basis too.” The Haryana police has nearly 50,000 policemen.

Recalling how it started, Professor Gayatri Raina– who is chairperson of Gurugram University’s department of psychology—said: “A few months back, the university had received a communication from the higher education department in which the department wanted to know about the initiatives taken by the university for social causes. Professor Dinesh Kumar suggested why don’t the psychology department take up the issue of stress management for police personnel because their jobs are very demanding. He insisted, ‘Do something for them’. Then I met Kala Ramachandran who was already looking for a psychologist and then a study was conducted.”

Kala Ramachandran, a 1994-batch IPS officer, said: “Policing is a career that demands a higher degree of commitment in terms of long and irregular duty hours, periods of separation from family, continuous contact with high pressure situations which often makes one feel overwhelmed. The constant stress over a sustained period has an adverse impact on emotional resilience and cognitive health. It is therefore important to know how to recognise stress and how to manage stressful situations.”

Professor Gayatri Raina further says: “On the part of the university, we have started an email helpline sukoon.wellness@gurugramuniversity.ac.in. We are getting emails from 2-3 patients daily. At times, people are reluctant to share their issues when a lot of people are around. So, we have offered them this platform.”

