Gurgaon sees more than 2,000 Covid cases for second day in a row

Gurgaon, for the second day in a row, recorded more than 2,000 new Covid cases on Sunday, with 2,401 people testing positive. On Saturday, 2,549 new cases of the infection had emerged – the district’s highest single-day spike in cases so far.

According to the daily bulletin released by the district health department, Gurgaon now has 12,196 active Covid cases, of which 11,423 are in home isolation. Two people also succumbed to the infection on Sunday, bringing the total count of fatalities to 378.

Keeping in mind this surge in cases, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg also issued orders assigning responsibilities to seven officers “to contain the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic” in the district.

The responsibilities assigned include supervision of government health facilities for bed and ventilator management, bed management at private hospitals, contact tracing, sampling of high risk contacts, and ambulance fleet management.