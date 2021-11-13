Gurgaon resident cheated of Rs 5 crore: UT Police recovers 122 blank stamp papers, 315 blank signed cheques

A day after the Chandigarh Police arrested a 65-year-old financer, Ram Lal Chaudhary, for allegedly duping a Gurgaon resident of Rs 5 crore, the Chandigarh Police recovered two suitcases containing 122 blank stamp papers and 315 blank signed cheques, bearing signatures of different persons, as submitted before the court.

The accused was sent to seven-day police custody by the district court.

The accused, Chaudhary, was produced before the court of JMIC, Sanjay, where the Chandigarh Police sought 10-day police remand of the accused.

The Chandigarh Police submitted before the court that during investigation of the case, the accused led the police party to his friend’s house in Sector 46, Chandigarh, from where he had got recovered two suitcases and two extra polybags. On opening the suitcases, property pertaining to different persons was found.

“Beside this, 122 blank stamp papers bearing signature of different persons, blank papers also bearing signature of different persons and 315 blank signed cheques bearing signature of different persons were recovered. Whereas from the two extra large polybags different documents were recovered (sic),” submitted the Chandigarh Police before the court.

The police submitted that the remand of accused is required to find out how and in what manner the amount received by accused person has been used and how he had come in possession of the aforesaid blank signed cheques, blank signed stamp papers and property papers. Also, they police said they need the remand to ascertain in which capacity, the accused had secured property papers of different persons and how money of complainant was used to secure those property papers.

The police said that the remand was also required to ascertain the role of facilitator who had arranged the meeting of the accused with the complainant, and in what manner the money was diverted by the accused.

After hearing the contention of the Chandigarh Police, the court granted seven-day police remand of Chaudhary. He was arrested on the complaint of Atulya Sharma of Gurgaon, after he alleged that he had been duped by Chaudhary of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of investment in real estate. Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 46, was arrested from his office in Sector 34.