Gurgaon private hospital ties up with real estate firm to set up oxygen beds in empty flats

For the fifth day in a row, Gurgaon recorded more than 3,000 new cases, with 3,555 people testing positive. The district now has 27,318 active Covid cases. (File/Tashi Tobgyal)

Amidst a shortage of beds for Covid patients in Gurgaon, a private hospital in the city has tied up with a real estate firm to set up oxygen beds in vacant flats – an arrangement that, officials say, will make “300 to 400 more beds” available for Covid patients.

This was revealed during a video conference meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Gurgaon on Monday evening.

“During the meeting, it was told that Medanta hospital and M3M in Gurgaon are working together to arrange beds with oxygen facility in empty flats. Step down patients, or less serious patients, from Medanta Hospital will be shifted to these. In this manner, 300 to 400 more beds will be made available in Medanta Hospital for Covid patients,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

During the meeting, officials also stated that other measures are being taken to manage the Covid situation in the state. Among these is the establishment of a centralised control room in Chandigarh which will coordinate with all Deputy Commissioners to monitor the status and arrangements, and the creation of temporary Covid hospitals in Panipat and Hisar.

“To ensure there is complete arrangement for treatment of Covid patients, cooperation of students at PGIMS Rohtak who have given the fourth- and fifth-year examinations as well as those doing MD and MS will be sought… additional doctors will be sent to the health

department and the medical colleges in the state,” said the spokesperson.

The issues being faced with regard to oxygen was another major topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting, with Khattar stating that 162

tons have now been allocated for the state, and this will be distributed in the districts “after fixing priority”.

“We will also speak to the central government and attempt to increase the allocation of oxygen for the state,” said Khattar.

In addition, the Chief Minister also directed the MSME Director and Industries Director to ensure that oxygen prepared for industries in industrial oxygen plants is converted to liquid medical oxygen and given for use for Covid patients “so that there is no lack of oxygen”.

Drug Control Officers were also deployed in every district of the state on Monday to ensure oxygen is distributed correctly.

The Chief Minister, in the meeting, also emphasised the need to focus on providing additional beds and making medicines available, adding that Remdesivir injections as well as oxygen concentrators “in adequate numbers” be procured from wherever possible.

