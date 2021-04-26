Gurgaon plot allotment case: No FIR even a year after Vigilance probe indicted 4 Haryana officers

It's learnt that the Vigilance Bureau has sought more clarifications from the officers concerned before finalising the report and submitting it to the government for further action.

An IG-level officer of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau had in April last year sent an inquiry report to the bureau for “appropriate action” action against two IAS officers, one HCS officer and a District Attorney in a case of plot allotment in Gurgaon.

While no FIR has been registered into the matter yet even as the inquiry officer recommended the same, those indicted in the probe report insist that they took the decision as per merit.

It’s learnt that the Vigilance Bureau has sought more clarifications from the officers concerned before finalising the report and submitting it to the government for further action. “Inquiry is still under progress and it has not been finalised,” Vigilance Bureau Director General P K Agrawal told The Indian Express.

In the inquiry report, Gurgaon vigilance officials Bureau on April 30, 2020 had recommended an FIR against IAS officers D Suresh and Girish Kumar, HCS officer Mukesh Kumar, District Attorney Anil Kumar Aggarwal and two others for alleged misuse of their posts which resulted in a financial loss to Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP, previously HUDA), “by allotting a costly plot in Gurgaon to an applicant in violation of the rules”.

RTI activist P P Kapoor Sunday demanded registration of an FIR on the basis of the inquiry report.

May 2020, confirmed that he had submitted a report to the Bureau’s Director General in this regard on the basis of an inquiry conducted. The inquiry was conducted by a Sub Inspector under the supervision of an SP level officer of the bureau.

On his part D Suresh, who was chairman of a committee which passed a speaking order to allot an alternative plot, said that he doesn’t remember the particular case. However, he insisted: “I always take decisions as per the merit and resolve the grievances of the people concerned”.

Anil Kumar Aggarwal said that the committee had taken a decision as per merit and nothing wrong was done in the case.

“I had got my statement recorded to the Vigilance Bureau in which I had stated that the committee passed the order to implement the order of the court,” Aggarwal added.