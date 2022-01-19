Gurgaon multi-crore theft: ‘Source of stored money not traced’, court displeased with probe

Expressing its displeasure over investigators being unable to trace the source of crores of rupees stolen from Gurgaon’s Sector 82 in August 2021, a Gurgaon court has said “further failure to do so shall be viewed seriously”.

A month ago, the court had asked the Special Task Force (STF) to trace the source of money along with the purpose for which it was stored. Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh had also directed investigators to examine the role of all police officers who were dealing with this case, either in a supervisory capacity or involved in the investigation.

The court had also issued arrest warrants for suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who was the then Gurgaon DCP, and four others at the request of the prosecution.

After perusing the status report of the STF and the police file, the court on January 17 observed: “From the perusal, it is revealed that roles of police officials/officers who remained associated with the investigation of present case have been examined, but there is complete silence with regard to the examination of roles of police officers who remained associated with the supervision/superintendence/control of the investigation of this case or otherwise. This is so despite the fact that this Court, in its previous order, has deprecated the approach of investigating agency, being inert, soft and of lurking suspicion when it comes to the examination of the roles of the police officers in covering up the multi-crores heist.”

The court further stated, “The source of money as well as the purpose for which it was stored has also not been traced. In this scenario, it is relevant to mention that lawful orders passed by the judicial authority are required to be scrupulously enforced by the police in terms of its statutory duty. This Court’s power for ensuring a proper investigation, including monitoring the same, stemmed from the power given under Section 156(3) CrPC. Further failure to do so shall be viewed seriously. Accordingly, investigating agency is directed to conduct the investigation meticulously and to comply with the directions given by this court.”

Sources in the STF told The Indian Express that the source of money is being probed by the Income Tax department. When asked about the observations of the court, an official said they would submit a reply accordingly.

“A businessman engaged in mining activities in Dadam, Bhiwani district has given a statement that the money stolen belonged to persons close to him,” an SIT official said.

Uncertainty over the source of stolen money stems from the fact that the complainant had reported a theft of only Rs 50 lakh while investigators have already recovered Rs 5.8 crore, including gold and foreign currency. “The facts … suggest that a case which was initially a case of theft of ₹ 50 lakhs, subsequently, turned out to be a case of more than about 30-40 crores and it may be of bigger magnitude if the investigation is carried out with due care and caution,” the court had observed earlier.