Gurgaon, Faridabad push Haryana’s single-day tally to highest ever 5,858

While Gurgaon reported another 1,434 new infections, Faridabad added 810, followed by Karnal (370), Sonipat (336), Hisar (379), Panchkula (315), Ambala (294), Panipat (248), Rohtak (218), and Kaithal. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Haryana on Thursday recorded 5,858 new Covid-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump that took the tally to 3,35,800, while 18 more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,334 in the state, a health department bulletin said. A day earlier, the state had recorded 5,398 coronavirus cases.

The two NCR districts of Gurgaon and Faridabad, which remained the worst affected last year, continue to push the case load amid the ongoing second wave.

While Gurgaon reported another 1,434 new infections, Faridabad added 810, followed by Karnal (370), Sonipat (336), Hisar (379), Panchkula (315), Ambala (294), Panipat (248), Rohtak (218), and Kaithal.

The latest deaths included three from Faridabad and two each from Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Haryana stands at 30,518. So far, 3,01,948 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 89.92 per cent. The positivity rate crossed 5.01 per cent while the fatality rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent.

Till Thursday evening, Haryana had administered Covid-19 vaccine to over 30.34 lakh people (including first and second doses).

Meanwhile, Gurgaon recorded Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said, “There is no shortage of beds, oxygen, ventilators or other things for Covid patients in the district. Apart from Gurgaon, beds have been arranged in Nalhad Medical College and AIIMS Bhadsa after requesting the state government. In addition, beds have also been reserved for Covid patients in SGT Medical College, Chandu Budhera”.

Garg appealed to residents of the district to keep weddings and other programmes in the day instead of at night, which will also help organisers.

“Economic activities and industries can continue operations in the district, but everyone has to take precautions as per the directions of the state government to prevent spread of the infection,” he added.

With more than 1,000 Covid cases emerging on several days this week, Garg, on Thursday, also notified self and government-paid isolation facilities for people with mild symptoms. “… there are instances where people (who) don’t have requisite space at home may opt for facilities such as hotels, guest houses etc. This is likely to reduce the pressure on the family, give comfort to the person and protect the family members and immediate neighbourhood,” an order listing out a total of 17 such establishments said.

Among the establishments, 12 are self-paid with a cumulative capacity of 435 rooms costing between Rs 1,200 and Rs 3,500 per day. The remaining five are government-paid facilities, having a total capacity of 142 rooms costing between Rs 700 and Rs 1,200 per day.

Gurgaon has been recording more than 1,000 new cases on four of the last five days. The district currently has 7,741 active cases, of which 7,230 are in home isolation.