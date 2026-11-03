The long wait for a death certificate: Indian Express article triggers action in Gurgaon

An elderly woman’s nine-month ordeal in obtaining her sister’s death certificate, which was published in The Indian Express, has led to action against two Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) employees, who have been relieved of their current postings following an investigation into alleged irregularities in the application process.

The two employees, a clerk and a peon, have been directed to hand over all government files, records, equipment and other official property. Their official system access will also be withdrawn, the Haryana government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investigation was ordered after Haryana Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel read senior journalist Usha Rai’s account of encountering corruption, bureaucratic apathy and lack of accountability while trying to obtain her 80-year-old sister’s death certificate.

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The investigation report and relevant records have been forwarded to the chief executive officer of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for further necessary action, officials added.

Also Read | Counting months and bribes to a death certificate

The struggle to get a death certificate

In her article, Rai said her sister, who had neither a husband nor children, died at her home in Gurugram, leaving her with the responsibility of obtaining her death certificate.

According to Rai, an individual at the MCG allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 because two months had elapsed since her sister’s death. Subsequently, a lawyer offered to arrange the certificate for Rs 5,000 and took Rs 2,500 in advance, but eventually expressed his inability to get the work done.

A Common Services Centre staffer allegedly quoted Rs 12,000 for the document, citing the delay in submitting the application. Through another intermediary, Rai was allegedly again asked to pay Rs 12,000, of which she paid Rs 6,000 in advance.

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Though the application was acknowledged in July, the certificate was not issued by the stipulated deadline of August 31, Rai wrote. Eventually, another intermediary reportedly arranged the certificate following an alleged payment of Rs 4,000.

The death certificate was finally received in the second half of September, nearly nine months after her sister’s death. Rai pointed out that the government processing fee displayed on the portal was only Rs 30.

Also Read | Kerala government makes cause of death medical certificate mandatory

What the investigation found

During the investigation, officials examined the SARAL portal—the Haryana government’s single-window portal for delivering government services and welfare schemes to citizens—the Civil Registration System, departmental records, employees’ explanations and other available documents.

The inquiry revealed procedural irregularities in the processing of the application. It also established that an employee’s personal mobile number was used in 12 applications on the SARAL portal. As the explanations furnished by the employees were not found satisfactory, disciplinary action against them was recommended, officials said.

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On the basis of the investigation report, the Gurgaon municipal commissioner issued orders relieving both employees of their current postings with immediate effect.

Additionally, the concerned medical officer of the GMC has been directed to review the functioning of the citizen facilitation centre, ensure transparency in the application process, and introduce necessary improvements concerning the use of employees’ personal mobile numbers.

Bribery charges to be investigated

The government clarified that the allegations of demands for money and transactions through intermediaries are yet to be investigated. “No final finding has been recorded in the present order establishing that either employee demanded or accepted illegal gratification,” the statement said.

“The present order does not record any final finding regarding whether any employee demanded or accepted illegal gratification. The process of investigating this aspect and taking necessary action in accordance with the rules will continue,” the government stated.

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Goel said that departmental procedures would be made more transparent and accountable to ensure that ordinary citizens do not have to run from office to office to access services to which they are legitimately entitled.