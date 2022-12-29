Haryana: Gurdwaras Bill passed despite Opposition objections

Amid strong objections raised by the Opposition MLAs on certain provisions and the rationale behind Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, it was passed on the last day of winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Several opposition MLAs including Shamsher Singh Gogi, Dr Raghuvir Kadiyan, Kiran Choudhry, Geeta Bhukkal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BB Batra and several others objected to the Bill and spoke about their objections. However, the state government overruled the objections and passed the Bill.

As per the amendment, “Provided that all the 41 members so nominated by the Government shall elect their President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary and six members who shall be the members of the Executive Board of the Committee in its first meeting to be convened and presided over by the officer appointed by the Government.

The Adhoc Committee and the Executive Board shall cease to exist after the formation of a new Committee: Provided further that if elections under Section 11 are not held within the period of 18 months, a new Adhoc Committee shall be nominated by the Government for a further period of 18 months or till the elections are held, whichever is earlier: Provided further that after the new elected Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee takes over the charge, the Adhoc Committee shall hand over the charge to the newly elected Committee”, the Bill read.

“The Government may nominate one of the members of the Committee or the Adhoc Committee, as the case may be, as Patron, who shall be a member of the elected Executive Board. While making such nomination, the Government may, if deemed necessary, consult the President or Executive Board of the Committee or the President or Executive Board of the Adhoc Committee, as the case may be”, the Bill added.

The opposition MLAs strongly objected to the appointment of “Patron” and pointed fingers at the persons who have already been included in the adhoc committee. The opposition MLAs alleged that many of those who were included in the 41 member committee, already constituted by the state government, as those who are affiliated to RSS or BJP.