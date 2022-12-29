scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Haryana: Gurdwaras Bill passed despite Opposition objections

Several opposition MLAs including Shamsher Singh Gogi, Dr Raghuvir Kadiyan, Kiran Choudhry, Geeta Bhukkal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BB Batra and several others objected to the Bill and spoke about their objections. However, the state government overruled the objections and passed the Bill.

The opposition MLAs strongly objected to the appointment of “Patron” and pointed fingers at the persons who have already been included in the adhoc committee. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Amid strong objections raised by the Opposition MLAs on certain provisions and the rationale behind Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, it was passed on the last day of winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Several opposition MLAs including Shamsher Singh Gogi, Dr Raghuvir Kadiyan, Kiran Choudhry, Geeta Bhukkal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BB Batra and several others objected to the Bill and spoke about their objections. However, the state government overruled the objections and passed the Bill.

As per the amendment, “Provided that all the 41 members so nominated by the Government shall elect their President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary and six members who shall be the members of the Executive Board of the Committee in its first meeting to be convened and presided over by the officer appointed by the Government.

The Adhoc Committee and the Executive Board shall cease to exist after the formation of a new Committee: Provided further that if elections under Section 11 are not held within the period of 18 months, a new Adhoc Committee shall be nominated by the Government for a further period of 18 months or till the elections are held, whichever is earlier: Provided further that after the new elected Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee takes over the charge, the Adhoc Committee shall hand over the charge to the newly elected Committee”, the Bill read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

“The Government may nominate one of the members of the Committee or the Adhoc Committee, as the case may be, as Patron, who shall be a member of the elected Executive Board. While making such nomination, the Government may, if deemed necessary, consult the President or Executive Board of the Committee or the President or Executive Board of the Adhoc Committee, as the case may be”, the Bill added.

More from Chandigarh

The opposition MLAs strongly objected to the appointment of “Patron” and pointed fingers at the persons who have already been included in the adhoc committee. The opposition MLAs alleged that many of those who were included in the 41 member committee, already constituted by the state government, as those who are affiliated to RSS or BJP.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 01:29 IST
Next Story

Nutrition and food security top priority at G20, meetings being lined up

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close