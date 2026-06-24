Punjab man shoots dead aunt, 12-year-old cousin, friend before killing himself

After the shootings, the man returned home, went into the kitchen, and shot himself dead. (Representational Image)

A man shot dead his aunt, her 12-year-old son, and his soldier friend in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, before killing himself on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place in Mundi Karal village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bathala’s Shekhwan police station.

The police have identified the shooter as Manjot Singh. The other deceased are his aunt, Harjeet Kaur, her son, Harri Amritpal Singh, and Manjot’s friend Pragat Singh, who is reported to be a soldier. Pragat received fatal gunshot injuries while he stepped forward to stop Manjot from shooting, the police said.

After the attack, the young man returned home, went into the kitchen, and shot himself dead.