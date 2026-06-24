Punjab man shoots dead aunt, 12-year-old cousin, friend before killing himself

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A man shot dead his aunt, her 12-year-old son, and his soldier friend in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, before killing himself on Tuesday night.
The shooting took place in Mundi Karal village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bathala’s Shekhwan police station.
The police have identified the shooter as Manjot Singh. The other deceased are his aunt, Harjeet Kaur, her son, Harri Amritpal Singh, and Manjot’s friend Pragat Singh, who is reported to be a soldier. Pragat received fatal gunshot injuries while he stepped forward to stop Manjot from shooting, the police said.
After the attack, the young man returned home, went into the kitchen, and shot himself dead.
On receiving the information, the local police and Sukhinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bathala City, reached the scene. A forensic team also arrived and began an investigation.
The bodies are in police custody and have been sent to the mortuary at Civil Hospital, Bathala, for postmortem.
The police are in the process of verifying further facts and examining the case from every angle.
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