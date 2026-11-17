Unidentified assailants shot dead a 42-year-old Punjab Police head constable in Gurdaspur, the sixth police personnel to be killed in the state this year, with a terrorist outfit claiming responsibility for the attack.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the death and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs one crore, besides Rs one crore in insurance money for the bereaved family even as the Opposition parties lashed out at the AAP government over the killing and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Head Constable Vinod Kumar, posted at Sujanpur in Pathankot, was returning from Sangrur after a training session when he was killed late Sunday night, his family said. His blood-soaked body, bearing a gunshot wound to the head, was found near the Mankaur bypass around 1 am on Monday, more than three hours after he had called his brother asking to be picked up.

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Police said they were examining a social media post by an outfit calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), which claimed responsibility for the killing under “Operation Noor”. The outfit has previously claimed responsibility for the killings of at least two Punjab policemen.

Police, however, said they were investigating the murder from all angles and cautioned against drawing conclusions from the social media claim.

“Vinod Kumar was shot in the head. An alert has been issued across Punjab,” ADGP Praveen Kumar said, adding that the exact motive would be known only after the investigation. He also dismissed reports that Kumar had been abducted, saying he had hitched a ride from two men on a motorcycle.

According to the investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Mohan Lal, following a promotion, Kumar had gone for training at the Police Training Centre in Jahankhelan, before being subsequently being sent to Sangrur.

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He said Kumar had called his brother Ram Lal around 9.15 pm on Sunday, saying he had reached near Purana Shala and asked the latter to pick him up from the bypass. When Ram Lal reached the spot, Kumar was not there. Ram Lal said he tried contacting Kumar, but there was no response.The family members launched a search and found his body, nearly three hours later.

A purported CCTV footage circulating on social media shows Kumar standing by the roadside before two men on a motorcycle approach him. The pillion rider appears to offer him a lift, following which Kumar gets on the motorcycle between the two men. Police are examining the footage.

Kumar’s bag and wallet were missing from the spot, according to his family. His body was sent to the Gurdaspur civil hospital for post-mortem. He is survived by his wife, Preet Lakhwinder Kaur, and two sons, aged nine and five.

Special DGP (Law and Order) P K Sinha confirmed the bullet injury, while police said multiple teams had been formed to identify and arrest the assailants.

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Kumar’s killing is the sixth fatal attack on Punjab Police personnel this year. In February, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar were killed in Gurdaspur’s Adhian village. ASI Joga Singh was killed in May, ASI Harjit Singh in Amritsar in September and ASI Iqbal Singh in Tarn Taran in October.

Condoling Kumar’s death, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for his family. He said the HDFC Bank will provide another Rs 1 crore under an insurance cover.

“Salute to the bravery of Punjab Police Senior Constable Vinod Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty,” Mann said in a post on X.

“Although no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a life, it is our duty to stand by the families of our martyrs. The great sacrifice made by the martyr will continue to inspire us forever,” he further said

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The killing triggered a political attack on the AAP government, with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal questioning the state’s law-and-order situation.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon called the murder “deeply tragic and alarming” and sought an impartial probe and immediate arrest of the culprits. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked how ordinary Punjabis could feel safe if a police personnel could be killed.

“If a police personnel can be murdered, how can ordinary Punjabis expect to remain safe?” Majithia said, accusing the government of failing to maintain law and order in the state’s border districts.

In a statement, Punjab Congress said that the “tragic shooting” of the head constable “proves that criminals have absolutely zero fear” of the law under the AAP government. “When will this endless cycle of muürders stop in Punjab? The Mann administration must answer how did we reach here,” it said. —With PTI Inputs