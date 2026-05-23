Probe incomplete, reports pending: Punjab Police miss 90-day chargesheet deadline in border outpost murders

Meanwhile, the mother of one of the key accused, who was shot dead in an encounter, has filed an application in another court levelling allegations against the Gurdaspur police.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readAmritsarMay 23, 2026 03:10 PM IST
Gurdaspur, Gurdaspur police, Gurdaspur policemen killingPolice cordon off the spot where the two bodies were found at the checkpoint in Gurdaspur district. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The police in Punjab’s Gurdaspur have sought an extension to complete the investigation into the February killing of two policemen at a border check post in a village, citing 13 pending investigative tasks as the reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, the mother of one of the accused, who was shot dead in an encounter, has filed an application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Gurdaspur, levelling allegations against the police.

In the application filed before the Gurdaspur District Session Court on May 20, the Additional Public Prosecutor said the chargesheet cannot be filed within the prescribed 90-day window.

Also Read | ‘Systemic failure’: Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa urges Amit Shah to order MHA inquiry into killing of 2 cops near Pakistan border

“The following investigative points are still pending: to determine which gang/organisation the accused are connected to. The FSL (Forensic Science Lab) report on the electronic documents seized from the accused is still pending. In the said case, there is a large amount of electronic data which requires considerable time to examine. It must be established that the accused are linked with other states outside Punjab,” the APP said.

Other reasons

The application also stated that the alleged funding of crores of rupees in the case must be traced, and that its source and the manner in which it was arranged need to be ascertained. It must also be determined whether the accused committed unlawful activities at the behest of individuals or groups based in other states. The bank account details of all the accused are still pending collection.

While one accused is yet to be arrested, and the linkage between the arrested accused and the absconding accused is still under investigation, it added. Information regarding the accused’s social media, email, and Instagram accounts has also not yet been gathered.

Also Read | Punjab border outpost murders: An encounter leaves more questions than answers

“This investigation application has been read by me personally and independently, and in my opinion, the investigation of this case cannot be completed within 90 days. Therefore, it is appropriate to extend the remaining investigation by 90 days,” the APP added.

Story continues below this ad

The bodies of policemen, Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar, were found at the border check post in Adian village near the Pakistan border on February 22.

The police arrested the main accused, Ranjit Singh, and Dilawar Singh alias Dil, on February 24. The accused were booked under Section 103 of the BNS, Sections 25, 27, and 54–59 of the Arms Act, and multiple serious sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967, including Sections 13, 14, 16, 17, 18-B, 19, 20, 35, 40, and 43.

However, on February 25, Ranjit Singh was killed in an alleged police encounter after he allegedly attempted to flee.

Allegations against Gurdaspur police

Meanwhile, the family of Ranjit Singh has accused senior police officers of threatening witnesses, tampering with evidence, and deliberately flouting two court orders to derail the judicial inquiry into his death.

Story continues below this ad

In her application, Ranjit’s mother, Sukhjinder Kaur, alleged that witnesses Chandanjit Singh and Surjit Kaur are being continuously threatened, with the threat that they and their family members will be implicated in false cases. It further alleges that Inspector Gurmeet Singh, the main officer who led Ranjit Singh’s encounter, conspired to falsely implicate witness Harwinder Singh in a criminal case, a matter already brought to the notice of the Gurdaspur sessions judge.

Also Read | Punjab border outpost murders: UAPA invoked as police find evidence of ‘target practice’ and ISI video plot

The application also alleges that senior police officers are now attempting to falsely connect other bomb blasts, arms, and terror-related cases to Ranjit Singh’s killing in order to justify the encounter and influence the judicial proceedings of the inquiry court.

“The police are threatening them that they will be implicated in the same case if they don’t turn hostile,” human rights activist and lawyer Sarabjit Singh Verka claimed.

A senior Gurdaspur police officer denied the allegations. “There is no truth in such allegations. The police are doing their job professionally,” the police officer said.

Story continues below this ad

So far, the police have arrested three women, two key accused, Inderjit Singh alias Sahu and Sarvan Singh alias Billy, and another accused, Sukhshinder Singh alias Heera.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments