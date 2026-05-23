Probe incomplete, reports pending: Punjab Police miss 90-day chargesheet deadline in border outpost murders

Police cordon off the spot where the two bodies were found at the checkpoint in Gurdaspur district. (Express Photo)

The police in Punjab’s Gurdaspur have sought an extension to complete the investigation into the February killing of two policemen at a border check post in a village, citing 13 pending investigative tasks as the reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, the mother of one of the accused, who was shot dead in an encounter, has filed an application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Gurdaspur, levelling allegations against the police.

In the application filed before the Gurdaspur District Session Court on May 20, the Additional Public Prosecutor said the chargesheet cannot be filed within the prescribed 90-day window.

“The following investigative points are still pending: to determine which gang/organisation the accused are connected to. The FSL (Forensic Science Lab) report on the electronic documents seized from the accused is still pending. In the said case, there is a large amount of electronic data which requires considerable time to examine. It must be established that the accused are linked with other states outside Punjab,” the APP said.