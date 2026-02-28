Suspect killed in encounter fired at policemen on Feb 22, claims accused

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readAmritsarFeb 28, 2026 09:58 AM IST
Punjab Police Friday arrested a third accused for his alleged involvement in the murder of police personnel in Gurdaspur on February 22.

While Inderjit Singh (21) was nabbed Friday, police had earlier arrested Dilawar Singh (19) and Ranjit Singh (19).

Meanwhile, while Dilawar was being taken to the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur for medical examination Friday, he told reporters that Ranjit and Inderjit allegedly fired at the two policemen. The two men, he claimed, took him along for it.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead on Sunday with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the border with Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ranjit, a resident of Adhian village, was shot dead in an encounter after he fled from police custody. His family and political leaders have raised questions about the encounter, some calling for a judicial probe into the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Gurdaspur Friday, Dilawar also demanded a fresh post-mortem by PGIMER, Chandigarh. Ranjit’s family has refused to accept his body for cremation. His uncle Gurinder Singh demanded a CBI probe into the death.

Ranjit’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur had earlier said that her son was picked up by police on Tuesday for questioning but later she came to know that he was shot dead.

Story continues below this ad

The family had also alleged that the CCTV cameras were taken away by police from Ranjit’s village.

Political leaders continued to meet the family of Ranjit at his residence in Adhian village.

Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met the family of Ranjit in Gurdaspur on Friday.

After meeting the grieving family members, he said their version of events raises serious and disturbing questions that cannot be ignored in a democratic society governed by the rule of law.

Story continues below this ad

“The 50-km belt around the International Border fence falls under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), which is a joint responsibility of the Centre and the Punjab government. Therefore, accountability cannot be deflected or diluted,” Bajwa said.

He strongly backed the family’s demand that the post-mortem examination be conducted either at PGI Chandigarh or AIIMS Delhi, as they have lost faith in the Punjab Police.

“When a family expresses such deep mistrust in the state machinery, it reflects the gravity of the situation. I fully support their demand for an independent and credible post-mortem,” he added.

Bajwa further demanded that the investigation be handed over either to a sitting judge of the high court or to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure transparency and impartiality.

Story continues below this ad

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the conflicting accounts surrounding Ranjit’s death.

“I refer, in particular, to the sequence of events in which the Punjab Police have claimed that a 19-year-old youth allegedly connected with the crime was killed in an ‘encounter’, while his mother has publicly asserted that he had earlier been picked up from their home.

“I do not wish to prejudge the facts; however, the existence of such sharply conflicting public versions has created a credibility deficit that the state police, acting alone, will find difficult to overcome. In matters with potential national security dimensions, the appearance of procedural opacity can be as damaging as the reality,” he wrote.

On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira visited the family of Ranjit Singh.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

