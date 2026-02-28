Suspect killed in encounter fired at policemen on Feb 22, claims accused

While Inderjit Singh (21) was nabbed Friday, police had earlier arrested Dilawar Singh (19) and Ranjit Singh (19).

Punjab Police Friday arrested a third accused for his alleged involvement in the murder of police personnel in Gurdaspur on February 22.

While Inderjit Singh (21) was nabbed Friday, police had earlier arrested Dilawar Singh (19) and Ranjit Singh (19).

Meanwhile, while Dilawar was being taken to the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur for medical examination Friday, he told reporters that Ranjit and Inderjit allegedly fired at the two policemen. The two men, he claimed, took him along for it.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead on Sunday with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the border with Pakistan.