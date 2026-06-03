Grenade attack at Gurdaspur hospital; one held with links to ‘foreign-based handler’

A grenade attack at a private hospital in Gurdaspur on Tuesday shattered windowpanes and glass door of its emergency ward, police said, adding they have arrested the main perpetrator with links to a foreign-based handler. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the breakthrough came within six hours of the incident.

“Gurdaspur police and the Counter Intelligence Wing jointly solved the grenade attack case at Kalanaur, Gurdaspur within six hours of the incident. Acting swiftly on technical and human intelligence inputs, the main perpetrator responsible for the attack has been apprehended. Preliminary probe reveals the involvement of a foreign-based handler,” said Yadav.