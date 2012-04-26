Six persons,including the father of Jaspal Singh  the youth allegedly killed in police firing in Gurdaspur on March 29  recorded their statements before Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Anurag Verma on Wednesday in connection with the case.

In his written statement to the divisional commissioner,Jaspals father Gurinderjit Singh said that the incident took place when his son was peacefully sitting with a group on March 29. I had just parked my two-wheeler near the incident site and nodded towards my son and moments later,the police opened fire killing him. In my statement,I have narrated how my son tried to run after the police opened fire and how a bullet hit him, said Gurinderjit.

Ranjit Singh who was also injured in the police firing,got his statement recorded in the presence of advocates Navkiran Singh and Jaswinder Singh.

