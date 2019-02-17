Gurdaspur ex-SP Salwinder Singh convicted in rape case

Former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh, who had been mired in controversy over 2016 Pathankot attack, was convicted in a rape case and sent to jail Friday. In 2016, Salwinder had claimed that the Jaish-e-Mohammed captured his SUV to carry out the attack on the Pathankot airbase on January 2, 2016.

Consequently, the officer was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and put through a lie-detection test, before being given a clean chit.

The rape allegation against him had surfaced before the Pathankot strike and police had pronounced him innocent at the time. However, another probe was initiated against him after the attack, which had found him guilty.

In March 2014, the Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) had asked then SP Salwinder to investigate a rape case lodged against a government employee.

However, the employee instead accused Salwinder of harassing his wife in the name of inquiry. Inquires were conducted by the Batala and Gurdaspur SSPs in July 2015, and he was a given clean chit in both.

After the Pathankot attack however, the government employee made another online complaint against Salwinder regarding the same case with the office of then Deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on January 10, 2016. An inquiry conducted by SP (H) Pathankot found Salwinder guilty of rape and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. A case under section 376 (rape) of IPC and 13(2) 13(2) in The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered. ens