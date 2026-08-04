Punjab court summons logbooks, CCTV clips in Ranjit Singh ‘encounter’ case

ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar were shot dead at a checkpost in Adhian, barely 2 km from the Pakistan border. (Express Photo by Kamaldeep Singh Brar)

The Gurdaspur Chief Judicial Magistrate court has ordered the partial production of evidence such as police vehicle logbooks and CCTV footage related to the February 25 alleged encounter killing of Ranjit Singh, who was accused of shooting two policemen at the Pakistan border in Punjab.

The court passed the order after Ranjit’s mother Sukhjinder Kaur filed an application seeking the summoning of extensive police records from February 19, 2026, to March 7, 2026, to ascertain the truth about his February 25 killing “and secure the ends of justice”.

The prosecution contested the plea, arguing that it “attempts to dictate the course of” the ongoing judicial inquiry. It further submitted that police logbooks and diaries contain “confidential information relating to other investigations, intelligence inputs, and police movements, and their disclosure would compromise public safety and ongoing investigations”.