Gurdas Maan’s ‘Gal Sunoh’: An icon’s struggle to reclaim his personhood

Written by Daljit Ami

Singer Gurdas Maan released his new song, ‘Gal Sunoh, Punjabi Dosto’, on YouTube last week to a response that was as varied as it was unsurprising. That aside, the song – ‘Listen Up, Punjabi’ – is important for being an unapologetic defence of his sense of self. In it, he has responded to protests over his 2019 comment that Hindi could be a “link language”, thereby supporting the ‘one nation, one language’ push of the Narendra Modi regime. Such was the anger against him – loudest from young men high on a perceived pride – that last year he was not allowed to speak at the legendary protests against the central farm laws.

That moment underlined the tension between organised unions, who saw nothing wrong in his being at the protest, and their young supporters-cum-opponents, who had a different narrative. We’ll come to that narrative later. Meanwhile, Gurdas Maan’s silence suggested the dust had settled. But now comes his reply, ‘Gal Sunoh…’. Pulled down from being a bona fide legend to a “government sellout”, he’d kept to himself, but a storm was dormant inside him. And the storm outside, in the minds of those who love to hate him, was anyway waiting for another go at him. This song has made the storms meet.

Gurdas Maan took Punjabi music industry by storm in the early 1980s. Different from the first generation of post-colonial singers promoted by All India Radio, Gurdas was a 360-degree performer ticking all the right boxes – an educated Jatt, nimble-footed and athletic, bridging the gap between rural and urban audiences. The advent of recordable audio cassettes coincided with his arrival and soon he was in the collections of truckers to metropolitan music stores, and on TV. Composite culture was among his instinctive values, his work showed. Intentionally or perhaps just like that, he celebrated the alleged impurities of life while contesting the very idea of the pure. He propagated ideas of diverse spiritual practices, and considered assimilation as the core of Punjabi-ness. His lament for his soil, ‘Main Dharti Punjab Di’, touched the hearts of a people stuck in a cycle of state repression and militancy. Commercially, he produced cultural products which defined the tastes of the consumers. And, no surprises, that consumer base made him a cultural icon. But his record was not clean, according to some who refused to see Punjab for how complex it is, as is life. Gurdas was a lead performer when the state announced the restoration of normalcy. His performances were shown as evidence.

These alleged transgressions were documented in different registers against his name – in the register of purity, for his heretic spiritual practices, and in the register of religio-politics, for his proximity with KPS Gill, a former Punjab Police chief notorious for his high-handed tactics in the campaign against militancy. Keepers of these registers could not create noise always, but waited for opportunities.

So, when Gurdas purportedly supported the ‘one nation, one language’ argument, his critics mobilised the paranoia about danger to the mother tongue – Punjabi. He insisted that Hindi could be the ‘maasi’ to Punjabi ‘maa’, but the savior narrative would have none of it. In the name of Punjabi, statements on the surface subsumed many subterranean anxieties – rooted in a troubled past – to mount passionate discourses. These discourses flattened the complexity of human existence – a complexity that Gurdas Maan personifies – by wielding selective facts.

The protests were, ostensibly, to oppose his support for ‘one nation, one language’, which is a tool for the BJP and its fountainhead, the Hindutva-driven RSS, in their ‘Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan’ narrative. Even supporters told him he should have been mindful of the political context when making his ‘maa-maasi’ comment.

But, no matter his lack of nuance, those protesting didn’t like him anyway. Their posters also dissed Laddi Shah, an eccentric dera head who was Gurdas’s spiritual guide. The self-appointed saviours of one-dimensional Punjabi culture particularly hated the dera head for his public smoking and challenge to so-called virtues. Posters against Gurdas also carried photos of KPS Gill, dissing him too. The protest against ‘one nation, one language’ actually turned out to be an endorsement – of one kind of spiritual practice and one narrative of a troubled past, trying to erase all other versions. In ‘Gal Sunoh…’, Gurdas walks down into a well. It is a recreation of the controversy from his perspective. And he reasserts his ideas about language as well as his multifarious spiritual beliefs. He spells out his pain, and asserts his right to be angry as well as use abusive language, as he’d done in 2019 against some protesters. He does not say sorry; but in fact says he was right all along. Again, he’s been dubbed a traitor. Even some “well-wishers” suggest he could have said sorry or remained quiet.

The protesters claim they created him, so can discipline him, even dismiss him. But Gurdas the person refuses to be a prisoner of Gurdas the icon. In the video, when he reaches the stale water germinating algae, his mother comes and takes him back up. Throughout the video, he leaves little notes across a village that seems to symbolise Punjab. When he walks up the stairs with his mother, he confronts the protesters with the Sikh call of ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’, shaming them for promoting negativity in a Punjab that’s known for being inclusive and in high spirits. In the end, with his back towards the camera placed inside the well, he walks away alone, drenched in rain.

(The author is Director, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala)