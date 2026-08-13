Gurcharan Singh Kaler, who made Shingar Cinema a part of Ludhiana’s history, dies at 89

Renowned businessman Gurcharan Singh Kaler, owner of Shingar Cinema and a prominent figure in Ludhiana’s business community, died late Tuesday night. He was 89.

Kaler, who hailed from Raikot constituency in Ludhiana district, had settled in Ludhiana city and expanded the family business over the years. He remained actively involved in his business ventures throughout his life. He is survived by two sons and grandchildren. His daughter, a doctor, died a few years ago.

His elder son, Sandeep Kaler, said, “He was very active throughout his life and remained involved in his business till the end. However, he had a heart condition and had not been keeping well for the past few months. He was admitted to a hospital for some time; we brought him back home about four days ago.”

Apart from Shingar Cinema, Kaler was associated with New Akal Transport and Bharat Transport and was also the General Secretary of the Radha Soami Sect.

Paramjeet Singh Ranu, the National President of the Sehajdhari Sikh Party, expressed grief over Kaler’s death and said, “He was not only a towering industrialist but also a pillar of noble social and spiritual values. His dedication to society and religious service will always be remembered.”

Ranu said Kaler had remained closely connected with Raikot despite settling in Ludhiana and had also opened a charitable hospital there. The hospital, however, is currently closed as the building requires renovation, according to Kaler’s family.

Shingar Cinema and a defining chapter in Ludhiana’s history

Shingar Cinema, located in Ludhiana’s old city area, was opened in 1975 and remained a popular source of entertainment for generations of residents. The cinema closed around six months ago after serving the city for nearly five decades.

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It was among the earliest multi-screen theatre complexes in the region, decades before the arrival of modern multiplexes. The complex, comprising three sections — Shingaar, Mini Shingaar and Midi Shingaar — offered audiences multiple screens under one roof and soon became a prominent landmark on Ludhiana’s Samrala Road.

It was reportedly inaugurated by legendary actor Raj Kapoor and his brother Randhir Kapoor, with the screening of Dharam Karam. Over the decades, Shingar Cinema became more than just a theatre for Ludhiana residents, emerging as a familiar part of the city’s cultural and entertainment landscape.

In October 2007, the cinema hall witnessed a blast in which six people were killed and 37 injured. Despite the tragedy, Kaler reopened the cinema the very next day.

Sandeep said, “He had a passion for running his business. The cinema remained operational until about six months ago. The building is still there, and the family will now decide what to do with it.”

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Gurcharan Kaler had often maintained that Shingar Cinema provided affordable entertainment to people who could not afford multiplexes.

A link to Raikot’s pre-Partition history

Kaler also remained connected with the history of Raikot and its pre-Partition ties with the Rai family.

Rai Aziz Ullah Khan, a former parliamentarian of Pakistan whose ancestors owned Raikot before Partition, had visited and stayed with the Kaler family a couple of times after the partition. Kaler later travelled to Pakistan with his father to meet Khan.

Rai family had traditionally preserved the Ganga Sagar, a sacred copper vessel associated with Guru Gobind Singh. According to Sikh history, the 17th-century relic is believed to have been used by the tenth Sikh Guru during his visit to Raikot in 1705.

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Before Partition, the family would display Ganga Sagar for devotees at their haveli to have darshan. Even after Partition, Aziz Khan — the current custodian of Ganga Sagar — is said to have visited India with the relic. It reportedly used to be displayed at Raikot’s Gurdwara Tahliana Sahib for darshan of devotees.

Kaler played a significant role in organising programmes during Khan’s visits, according to those familiar with the family’s association.

Ranu described Kaler’s death as an “irreparable loss” to the community and expressed condolences to his family and followers.

His last prayer meeting will be held at Nirvana Club on August 14 from 1 pm to 2 pm.