Gunmen shoot down RTI activist near LPU gate in Phagwara, police probe motive

The murder has attracted significant attention because Singh had been actively pursuing several public-interest issues not only in Jalandhar but across Punjab. (Express Photo)

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Jalandhar-based RTI activist and advocate Simaranjit Singh near the Law Gate of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara on Saturday early noon.

The attack took place when Singh had reportedly gone to Phagwara for some work. According to preliminary information, the gunmen were allegedly lying in wait near the university gate and opened fire as soon as they spotted him.

Eyewitnesses said multiple shots were fired in quick succession. One of the bullets struck Singh in the head, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naveen Singla said police teams, which rushed to the spot, found a 32 bore pistol near the body of Singh, while a 12 bore rifle was found in an SUV parked near the crime spot. They also found two mobile phones near the body.