Gunmen shoot down RTI activist near LPU gate in Phagwara, police probe motive

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Unidentified gunmen shot dead Jalandhar-based RTI activist and advocate Simaranjit Singh near the Law Gate of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara on Saturday early noon.
The attack took place when Singh had reportedly gone to Phagwara for some work. According to preliminary information, the gunmen were allegedly lying in wait near the university gate and opened fire as soon as they spotted him.
Eyewitnesses said multiple shots were fired in quick succession. One of the bullets struck Singh in the head, causing him to collapse on the spot.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naveen Singla said police teams, which rushed to the spot, found a 32 bore pistol near the body of Singh, while a 12 bore rifle was found in an SUV parked near the crime spot. They also found two mobile phones near the body.
“Evidence has been collected from the spot and efforts are underway to identify and trace the assailants. We are scanning CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams. We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” DIG Singla said, adding that if needed, help will be sought from the counter intelligence wing.
A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, the DIG added.
The murder has attracted significant attention because Singh had been actively pursuing several public-interest issues not only in Jalandhar but across Punjab.
Sources said Singh had previously raised issues related to governance, transparency and public accountability through RTI applications and court proceedings. It is also learnt that he had allegedly supplied certain documents to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with investigations linked to former AAP minister Sanjeev Arora, although officials have not commented on whether this aspect is being examined as part of the murder probe.
Significantly, this was not the first attack on Singh. About a year ago, he had reportedly survived an assault in Jalandhar’s Model Town area. Following that incident, the Punjab government had provided him with security cover.
However, preliminary information suggests that Singh was not accompanied by his security personnel at the time of attack. Police are also examining the circumstances under which he was travelling without security and whether there was any lapse in protection arrangements.
Investigators are expected to scrutinise Singh’s recent legal cases, RTI activism, personal and professional engagements, and any previous threats he may have received. Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses and assured that all leads are being thoroughly examined.
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