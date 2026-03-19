Gunmen kill property dealer in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

A 31-year-old property dealer, Chamanpreet Singh, alias Chini, was shot dead in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s VIP locality of Sector 9 on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12 noon when the victim was leaving a gym and was attacked while sitting in his SUV.

According to police, Chini had come to Body Zone Gym in Sector 9 around noon. After finishing his workout, he sat in his black Toyota Fortuner and was exiting the parking area. However, due to traffic congestion on the slip road, his vehicle slowed down near the exit point. At that moment, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle. One of them, wearing a red T-shirt and helmet, got down and approached the SUV from the passenger side before opening indiscriminate fire on Nagra.

After being shot, Chini attempted to escape by opening the door. He also tried to drive away, but the attacker kept firing continuously. The assailant then moved to the driver’s side of the vehicle and fired several more rounds at close range, giving the victim no chance to escape. During the chaos, Chini’s foot remained on the accelerator, and the vehicle moved slightly onto the slip road, while the gunman continued firing.

A case was registered at Sector 3 police station against unidentified assailants.

One accused waited on motorcycle

During the attack, the second suspect remained about 30 metres ahead on the slip road with the motorcycle engine running, near the press light point. After executing the crime, both accused fled on the motorcycle.

According to police sources, the attackers first escaped towards Sector 7, then took the slip road towards Sector 42 Attawa Chowk, from where they headed towards Mohali. The CCTV footage reportedly captured the suspects passing through Attawa Chowk around 12.33 pm.

13 empty shells recovered

The police recovered 13 empty cartridges and one live round from the spot. Investigators suspect the live cartridge may have fallen when the pistol jammed while being cocked. The CCTV footage from the area has also surfaced, showing a man in a red T-shirt firing at Chini inside the Fortuner.

Gangster Lucky Patial claims responsibility

Story continues below this ad

Shortly after the incident, a social media post allegedly from gangster Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang surfaced claiming responsibility for the murder.

In the post, it was stated that “Chini from Kubehri was killed and Lucky Patial was behind the attack”. The post also alleged that Chini was passing information to their rivals and warned that anyone assisting their enemies would face a similar fate. The police are verifying the authenticity of the viral post.

Police investigation underway

Senior police officers, forensic teams, and crime branch personnel reached the spot soon after the incident. Police authorities are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras and technical surveillance to identify the attackers and trace their movement.

The murder has triggered concern in the city as it marks the second major criminal incident in Chandigarh within 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, SOPU leader Jashan Jawandha was targeted in a firing incident at Panjab University.

5 FIRs filed against Chini in Mohali

Story continues below this ad

According to police records, five FIRs of a serious nature had been registered against Chini in Mohali, including one for attempt to murder, sources said.

Police also suspect that Chini had allegedly been involved in illegal property transfer activities in parts of Mohali and Punjab, though the exact nature and extent of these dealings are still being verified.

In the prima facie investigation, the police have learnt that the killing may have been linked to a financial dispute, as Chini had allegedly failed to make payments to certain associates who were reportedly involved with him in illegal property possession activities, sources said.

Meanwhile, police teams tracing the assailants have tracked their movement to the Mohali area and have reportedly identified them. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered from Mohali, according to sources.

Police teams are currently questioning Chini’s business associates and recording statements of his family members and close friends as part of the probe.

Police are also examining the angle of rivalry, as investigators have learnt that the Lucky Patial group had alleged in a social media post that Chini had aided in the murder of a youth who was opposed to the group.

According to police officials privy to the investigation, Chini was known for leading a lavish lifestyle.

Story continues below this ad

Police sources said he owned a Toyota Fortuner SUV, the latest Apple iPhone, and other expensive gadgets. His property office was described as well-managed and maintained, and he was reportedly running the business with partners in Mohali.

Police sources said Chini is survived by an elder brother who works as a farmer, while his father, a retired Army personnel, has been engaged in farming after retirement.

He was regular visitor to the Sector 9 gym

The 31-year-old real estate agent, Chamanpreet Singh, alias Chini, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, where he died during treatment. He was a regular visitor to the Sector 9 gym where the incident occurred.

Chini was a resident of Kubaheri village in Mullanpur, also known as New Chandigarh, in Punjab. He ran a property business under the name of Nagra Real Estate in Rajgarh, dealing in buying and selling of properties in the Tricity region. Locally, he was known as “Chini Kubaheri” or “Chinni Khubheri”. He was active on social media, and his Instagram handle @chini_kubaheri had around 39,000 followers.

Professional background

Story continues below this ad

Chini was known in local real estate circles and was active in areas such as New Chandigarh, Kharar and Mullanpur. His work involved property transactions and client dealings across the rapidly developing periphery of Chandigarh.