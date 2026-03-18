Gunmen kill property dealer in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

A 31-year-old property dealer, Preet Nagra, alias Chini Nagra, was shot dead in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s VIP locality of Sector 9 on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12 noon when the victim was leaving a gym and was attacked while sitting in his SUV.

According to police, Nagra had come to Body Zone Gym in Sector 9 around noon. After finishing his workout, he sat in his black Toyota Fortuner and was exiting the parking area. However, due to traffic congestion on the slip road, his vehicle slowed down near the exit point. At that moment, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle. One of them, wearing a red T-shirt and helmet, got down and approached the SUV from the passenger side before opening indiscriminate fire on Nagra.

After being shot, Nagra attempted to escape by opening the door. He also tried to drive away, but the attacker kept firing continuously. The assailant then moved to the driver’s side of the vehicle and fired several more rounds at close range, giving the victim no chance to escape. During the chaos, Nagra’s foot remained on the accelerator and the vehicle moved slightly onto the slip road, while the gunman continued firing.

A case was registered at Sector 3 police station against unidentified assailants.

One accused waited on motorcycle

During the attack, the second suspect remained about 30 metres ahead on the slip road with the motorcycle engine running, near the press light point. After executing the crime, both accused fled on the motorcycle.

According to police sources, the attackers first escaped towards Sector 7, then took the slip road towards Sector 42 Attawa Chowk, from where they headed towards Mohali. The CCTV footage reportedly captured the suspects passing through Attawa Chowk around 12.33 pm.

13 empty shells recovered

The police recovered 13 empty cartridges and one live round from the spot. Investigators suspect the live cartridge may have fallen when the pistol jammed while being cocked. The CCTV footage from the area has also surfaced, showing a man in a red T-shirt firing at Nagra inside the Fortuner.

Gangster Lucky Patial claims responsibility

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Shortly after the incident, a social media post allegedly from gangster Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang surfaced claiming responsibility for the murder.

In the post, it was stated that “Chini from Kubehri was killed and Lucky Patial was behind the attack”. The post also alleged that Nagra was passing information to their rivals and warned that anyone assisting their enemies would face a similar fate. The police are verifying the authenticity of the viral post.

Police investigation underway

Senior police officers, forensic teams, and crime branch personnel reached the spot soon after the incident. Police authorities are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras and technical surveillance to identify the attackers and trace their movement.

The murder has triggered concern in the city as it marks the second major criminal incident in Chandigarh within 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, SOPU leader Jashan Jawandha was targeted in a firing incident at Panjab University.